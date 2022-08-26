“Aston Martin don’t look at the passport”: Fernando Alonso reveals what led to his $20 Million move to Silverstone team from Alpine

Fernando Alonso deeply unsatisfied with Alpine took a move to Aston Martin at the first opportunity and believes in their project.

The F1’s driver market was shaken when Fernando Alonso declared joining Aston Martin for 2023 to replace Sebastian Vettel. The Alpine boss Otmar Szafnaeur had no idea about the Spaniard leaving the team before the Silverstone based team released the statement.

Now, it has kept Alpine without a second driver, but there are a few candidates, from which they are supposed to select. Meanwhile, Alonso, who is in his second season with the French team since his return to F1, has complaints against them.

The two-time world champion alleges that Alpine made him feel like a third-wheel, and disrespected him with annual evaluations. He also felt like a thrid wheel, because Oscar Piastri’s inclusion in talks everytime.

⚠️ | Fernando Alonso says he thought leaving Alpine would make it easier for the team to promote its junior drivers. [https://t.co/kjuQpec0kw] — F24 (@Formula24hrs) August 26, 2022

“At Alpine every year they were going to evaluate me. I felt like a third wheel,” said Alonso as per Albert Fabrega. “At Aston Martin they place all their trust in me and don’t look at the passport.”

“In the negotiations with Alpine, Piastri’s name was always on the table. He has a lot of projection. I know the strolls very well,” the Spaniard added.

Fernando Alonso believes in the Aston Martin project

The Silverstone based team rebranded itself from Racing Point in 2021. However, they have failed to build onto their incredible performance in 2020.

Lawrence Stroll’s team has only slipped in the grid standings, and this year is struggling at the lower end of the table. Yet, Alonso believes in the Aston Martin project in which they aim to be the best F1 side.

He believes that in the couple of years he has left in him to be in F1, they would manage to compete for the top positions. Aston Martin chief Mike Krack believes Alonso will see them to the title.

” The Aston Martin project is very interesting,” said Alonso. “They have the budget, talent and resources. On Thursday Vettel announced his withdrawal.”

“I received a call from Aston Martin. We sat down. They told me about the project. They accepted my demands. We agreed and on Monday we sign,” he added.

