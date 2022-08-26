F1

“It’s better for Daniel Ricciardo to pursue a different direction”- Max Verstappen feels that 33-year old former Red Bull teammate leaving McLaren was good for him

"It's better for Daniel Ricciardo to pursue a different direction"- Max Verstappen feels that 33-year old former Red Bull teammate leaving McLaren was good for him
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
"Why pay Duncan Robinson $90M?": NBA analyst rips into Pat Riley and Heat Culture for ‘falling in love with their own BS’
Next Article
"Really good for the spinners": Marnus Labuschagne predicts spinners to play big role in Australia vs Zimbabwe ODIs at Riverway Stadium
F1 Latest News
"It's better for Daniel Ricciardo to pursue a different direction"- Max Verstappen feels that 33-year old former Red Bull teammate leaving McLaren was good for him
“It’s better for Daniel Ricciardo to pursue a different direction”- Max Verstappen feels that 33-year old former Red Bull teammate leaving McLaren was good for him

Max Verstappen feels that Daniel Ricciardo leaving McLaren was the right decision since their cars…