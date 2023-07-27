Aston Martin Hints at Copying Red Bull After Sergio Perez Unintentionally Reveals Team’s Secret Recipe

Sergio Perez caused Red Bull quite a problem when he exposed the intricate floor design of the RB19 twice after crashing the car. All the other teams were excited as they got a sneak peek of what exactly makes the Red Bull car so dominant. Amidst speculations that teams would try to copy the design to gain some performance, Aston Martin has confirmed that their new upgrades have been designed with the Red Bull floor as an inspiration.

Ever since F1 re-introduced ground effects in 2022, along with their new regulations, the car’s floor has become an important component of the aerodynamic system. This is because the floor creates a major part of the downforce that affects the car’s overall performance. Therefore, the floor of Red Bull is one of the major reasons they completely dominate the 2023 season.

As for Aston Martin, they started the season with a bang, with Fernando Alonso claiming a podium finish in almost all the first few races. However, since then, the performance of the Silverstone outfit has taken a huge hit. The team has fallen behind its rivals in developing its car. But, they have confirmed that some upgrades are along the way, and apparently, they will focus on the car’s floor.

Aston Martin and their new Red Bull-esque floor design

Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo asked Aston Martin’s head of performance, Tom McCullough if his team would adapt their floor design according to that of Red Bull. McCullough explained that they are indeed working on an update to the floor and have used the pictures of the Red Bull floor as an inspiration.

“We always look at any photo and you always try to understand how to evolve,” said McCullough. He further commented, “So, to answer your question: you always take a good look at it and we will continue to bring updates to the car to improve performance this year.”

It is evident that Aston Martin has no one but Perez to thank if their upgrades work out and they start to compete for podiums again. Perez ended up helping them not once but twice, once in Monaco and then again in Hungary.

Aston Martin’s turn of fortunes

Aston Martin has seen a major drop in their performance. Alonso was highly confident that they could compete at the top in Hungary. However, once the qualifying session ended, the Spaniard came to terms with reality.

Alonso commented that the realistic expectation from the car would be coming away with points. Alonso and Stroll barely managed to do that, finishing P9 and P10, respectively, the last two points-paying positions.

Aston Martin is currently third in the championship with 184 points, with Ferrari trailing them by only 17 points. If they cannot act quickly and develop their car, they will soon start dropping down the order.