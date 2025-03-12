Who Was Lex Davison: A Shoemaker Who Holds Joint Most Australian GP Wins Record With Michael Schumacher?

Not many drivers in F1 history have been able to match the records set by Michael Schumacher. Even some of the greatest and most familiar names have fallen short—let alone those who aren’t as well-known.

But what about a driver who never even competed in F1?

Lex Davison holds the same number of Australian GP victories as Schumacher, with four, despite never being a part of the pinnacle of motorsport.

It’s because Davison’s victories in the ‘land down under’ came between 1954 and 1961 when the race wasn’t a part of the F1 calendar. It was just another event held in the country annually.

That said, these non-F1 Australian GP wins were not less significant by any means. During the older days of motorsport, several races weren’t part of the F1 schedule but were held as standalone Grand Prixs. So, Davison had to battle similar, if not the same complexities, that F1 drivers face today to win races.

Davison’s victories were even more historic when considering that no Australian has ever won their home Grand Prix in the F1 era. The race became part of the traveling circus in 1985, initially held in Adelaide, South Australia, and has been a regular fixture ever since. Since 1996, it has been held in Melbourne.

Among Aussie motorsport fans, Lex Davison remains a legend. Here’s a deeper look into the life of the man who was a professional racer and a maker of women’s shoes at the same time.

Davison’s two lives

F1 drivers having other ventures isn’t a new trend. Even in the 1950s, they had other activities beyond he realms of F1. Davison, for instance was also involved in his father’s Paragon Shoe business, which he joined in 1942 at the age of just 19.

Together with his wife Diana, he built a comfortable life through the shoemaking industry. However, Davison discovered a new passion for racing and went on to dominate the motorsport scene in Australia.

Beyond his Australian GP victories, he also won three Hillclimb Championships and the Gold Star Drivers’ Championship in his home country. He even took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, arguably one of the most iconic races in history. But more than his successes, what stood out was his love for the sport. Davison could never stay away for too long, coming out of retirement thrice.

Alas, three times proved too many.

In 1965, while accelerating at 100 mph (160 kph) at Sandown Park during a test, he suffered a heart attack and sustained critical head injuries in the ensuing crash. He succumbed to his injuries at just 42 years old.

The story of the “Lex Davison bar”

Davison never owned a bar, nor did any of his family members. Yet, one bears his name—and the story behind it is nothing short of astounding.

Three years before his death, Davison suffered another major accident. He crashed his Cooper-Climax into a pub in Tasmania during practice but miraculously emerged from the wreck. As if straight out of a movie scene, he casually walked into the bar and ordered himself a brandy.

In his memory, the pub’s owners decided to rename it the ‘Lex Davison Bar,’ a place his grandson, Will, has visited every year for the past two decades.

“The enormity of being here for me never gets lost on me,” Will said. “Believe it or not, it grows by the years. I’ve been coming here for nearly 20 years now, but the history of it gets stronger and stronger, the meaning of it“.

Ahead of this week’s Australian GP, it’s important to take a step back and honor Davison, who although doesn’t have the popularity modern Aussie F1 stars like Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri do, is one of the finest his country has ever produced.