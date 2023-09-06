Following in the Footsteps of Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris Partake in $54,000,000 Investment Fund

Formula 1 drivers indulging themselves in investment across different sports is not something unusual, and much like F1, Lewis Hamilton is leading from the front in this sector as well. The British driver stole the limelight as he made himself a part of the NFL outfit with his investment. However, this time Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris followed suit to invest in a $54,000,000 investment fund, as per Fox Sports.

Hamilton, earlier this year joined as a Denver Broncos’ owner with a $9 million investment. Apart from this, the seven-time world champion also fancied to be a part of Chelsea Football Club’s owner as he joined the consortium. Nevertheless, it did not work out.

Similarly, Sainz, and Norris, two old friends and teammates walked the path of Hamilton. They teamed up with soccer stars to back and advise an investment fund.

Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris followed Hamilton’s step to invest

Sainz and Norris were part of a $54 million investment as they joined hands with multiple figures such as French and Portuguese soccer stars Rafael Varane and Joao Mario, respectively.

The name of the fund is Elite Performance Fund and it aims to specialize in sporting technology, fan engagement, media, and nutrition. Speaking of getting on board with the F1 drivers, Varane said, “I have been investing in startups for some time now. [I want to] share my investment experiences with other athletes and learn from theirs.”

Admittedly, investment on multiple fronts will help the former McLaren duo as they are on the upward trajectory in their career. This will be nothing but beneficial for the McLaren and Ferrari drivers, respectively.

Norris and Sainz’s relationship away from the track

Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz are two of the most adored figures on the grid. Their partnership began when Sainz joined Norris at McLaren back in 2019. This was the start of their renowned partnership with the Papayas.

Even though they drifted apart after Sainz left McLaren to join Ferrari in 2021, they are still on great terms. As things stand, none of the drivers made it very big in F1 so far, at least as much as Hamilton. Hence, they haven’t amassed a net-worth as big as Hamilton’s and consequently, don’t have many investments away from the sport.

Nevertheless, their recent investment in the Portuguese-based Apex Capital has grabbed many eyeballs and has been a talking point off-late. Therefore, it will be interesting to see who else joins them, Varane, Joao Mario, and 100 more athletes in the future.