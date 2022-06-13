“Approximately $90,000 and complex technology of a steering wheel” – Carlos Sainz explains his Ferrari steering wheel

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz gives an in-depth explanation of his $90,000 steering wheel illustrating its complicated workings.

There is an incredible amount of hi-end technology that goes behind developing the steering wheel of an F1 car. In an unsurfaced video, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has explained the complicated workings of his $90,000 steering wheel.

Sainz went through nearly every button, knob, and switch of his actual steering wheel that was attached to the SF21 contender.

The Spaniard explained how the car goes into neutral and the dedicated radio button to speak with his engineer during free practice.

He went ahead to explain the larger buttons that govern the car to a pit lane speed, depending on the circuit’s regulations. There are numerous modes the team and drivers convene on to choose, such as a “Push” mode for more power, and dedicated switchgear for more engine power.

Sainz explained the brake shape button that helps maintain the brake balance through a corner. It prevents the cars from front locking. The button helps in transferring the balance from forward to backwards thus putting more braking at the rear to prevent the front lock.

The Ferrari driver stated that when a driver flat stops the tyre it is because the performance engineer did not do a good job with the brake shape switch. “It is never the drivers’ fault. Never,” he said.

Why does the steering wheel of Carlos Sainz cost $90,000

The steering wheel of an F1 car is one of the many highly sophisticated devices that are put together that leads a driver to success. Thus it calls for a huge investment both in terms of man hours and money.

The design of a steering wheel varies as each team develops its own steering wheel. Due to this, the cost of a wheel differs too.

Superb day @WilliamsRacing today & I am absolutely mind-blown by the complexity of an F1 steering wheel 🤯 The amount of buttons a driver is able to press whilst driving at over 200mph in order to monitor and/or control nearly every aspect of the car during a race is superhuman. pic.twitter.com/9JM6ch0upI — Ben Peppi (@BenPeppi) June 8, 2022

Nevertheless, an average steering wheel consists of 25 buttons and switches and could cost approximately $90,000 as per sources.

