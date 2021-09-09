“Aston Martin is part of Bond’s DNA”– Aston Martin to race in Monza with special James Bond livery

“Aston Martin is part of Bond’s DNA”– Aston Martin to feature in the Italian Grand Prix with special James Band 007 livery.

Aston Martin‘s extravagance cars are synonymous with James Bonds movies for over half of the century, and now with the latest edition to the franchise this year- No time to die, Aston Martin will have a special 007 livery running in Monza.

The team will print the 007 logos on the side of their cockpit while its motorhome and hospitality units in the paddock will carry Bond graphics and iconography.

Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team celebrates the forthcoming release of #NoTimeToDie at the Italian Grand Prix. Read the full story here: https://t.co/Tg1OeZeK53 #LicenceToThrill pic.twitter.com/YxmfYzrae7 — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 9, 2021

“Aston Martin is part of Bond’s DNA,” said the movie director Daniel Kleinman. “It’s a partnership that needs no explanation, so it was great fun to fuse those two worlds together: Bond’s signature title sequences and Aston Martin Formula 1.”

“I hope it will create a lot of excitement ahead of the release of the movie.” Even though this is Aston Martin’s maiden full season as a constructor in F1, Bond franchise members have been a key part of the brand in F1.

Current Bond actor Daniel Craig was featured in Aston Martin’s season launch event, hosted by Quantum of Solace Bond girl Gemma Arterton.

Moreover, when Aston Martin was tied with Red Bull, both cars were spotted with the 007 logo on their rear wings.

Not the only team to go with a special livery in Monza

Apart from Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo would also be bringing a special livery to Monza to celebrate their home race in Italy. The team’s logo on the engine cover and airbox will be adjusted for this weekend to incorporate the colours of the Italian flag.

As well as celebrating Alfa Romeo’s 111 years of history. Drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Kubica will also race with a special race suit design.