Fernando Alonso Opens Up About What Restored His Faith in Honda After ‘GP2 Engine’ Fiasco

Fernando Alonso has not been on great terms with Honda in the past. The Spaniard was at McLaren when the Japanese manufacturer had a torrid time with their turbo-hybrid engine. Alonso criticized it relentlessly, going to the extent of calling it a ‘GP2 engine‘ as well. However, times have changed and Honda has since dominated F1 with their engines alongside Red Bull. Despite initially wanting to leave F1, Honda will return to the sport for the upcoming 2026 regulations with none other than Alonso’s current team, Aston Martin. While many expect that it could be a frosty reunion, Alonso is ready to bury the past and welcome Honda onboard.

After signing a multi-year contract extension with Aston Martin, Alonso commented about what restored his faith in Honda’s capabilities at the Chinese GP. F1 commentator David Croft wittily asked how have Honda convinced him that they won’t provide him with an under-par ‘GP2 engine’ like his McLaren days.

Alonso diplomatically replied, “Well, they are winning the championship now [with Red Bull]. They’re demonstrating that they have, I think the discipline and work that is needed to succeed in Formula 1. Obviously, new regulations, no one knows what could happen in 2026.”

The two-time champion also highlighted how Aston Martin will become a ‘works team’ in 2026 by starting to use Honda’s power unit. Such an arrangement will help the Silverstone team to get an “advantage” over its competition, feels Alonso.

Naturally, the 42-year-old is wary of this partnership backfiring, as the new 2026 engine regulations are a fresh chapter for every manufacturer in the sport. Still, given the way Honda has powered Red Bull to wins and championships since 2019, Alonso is willing to take a bet on them.

This was also a major factor that convinced the Spaniard to sign a multi-year contract extension beyond this season with Aston Martin. However, his current stance is quite contrasting to how he has opined about Honda during his McLaren days.

Has Fernando Alonso forgotten the ‘GP2 engine‘ horror days with Honda?

Fernando Alonso took a huge gamble when he switched to McLaren in 2015, the second year of the turbo-hybrid regulations. The Woking-based team’s reunion with Honda was a big factor in the two-time champion taking that call.

However, it backfired massively for Alonso as Honda’s turbo-hybrid engine was not up to the mark relative to what the leaders of the pack, Mercedes, had produced. Alonso struggled massively with the underpowered engine that kept him far from competing for podiums, let alone wins and championships.

While Mercedes dominated with its superior power unit, the Spaniard mocked Honda’s power unit as a ‘GP2 engine’ [GP2 currently known as Formula 2], in frustration. From his horrific experience with the Japanese manufacturer from 2015-17, one would expect him to steer clear of them.

However, it seems that Alonso is ready to trust Honda again with their impending partnership with Aston Martin for 2026. How competitive of an engine can Honda provide for Alonso and Aston Martin, only time will tell.

However, given their recent track record with Red Bull and the 2026 regulations mainly focused on the engines, the Aston Martin-Honda project could help the Silverstone-based outfit compete at the very top. Besides, the 42-year-old didn’t have any alternate options apart from Aston Martin.

Thus, he has to trust and work with the Silverstone-based team and expect Honda to deliver in 2026. Perhaps, that could be the best long-term option for the Spaniard, who has previously switched teams impulsively.