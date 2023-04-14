Aston Martin Refuse To Be “Arrogant” in Ruthless F1 Battle Against Red Bull

Aston Martin prefers not to be “arrogant” in front of Red Bull in the ruthless battle to be the F1 superpower. Team principal Mike Krack believes his team has a long way to go before they can compete with the defending champions head-to-head.

When asked if his team is ready to take on the Austrian giants, Krack said that’s too far, at the moment. The Silverstone-based team’s boss shared that his team is still behind the defending champions, substantially.

As per reports, Krack explained that there is a difference between “being confident and being arrogant.” And claiming to be at par with the Milton-Keynes-based team will be regarded as arrogant.

Krack further asserted that even if Red Bull decides to stay put, it’ll still be too hard to cope with them in one season. Furthermore, the energy drink-owned team has different firepower and infrastructure than them, the honcho concluded.

Where is Red Bull better than Aston Martin?

When asked by the media about Aston Martin’s disadvantage against Red Bull, Krack said, “Everywhere.” The Luxembourgish boss reckons that his team needs a lot of work to be on their level.

Krack explained that everywhere they see, the RB-19 is slightly better. Be it having more straight-line speed or a greater DRS effect, the fastest car‘s pace is unattainable.

The three pole positions and three race wins in the 2023 F1 season prove all that. Whereas Aston Martin had to stay happy with P3 by Fernando Alonso on three occasions.

Winning mentality matters

Krack also explained an important aspect of being on the winning side – the mentality. If a team has to be the winner, the attitude should be the same, as seen in the case of Red Bull and Mercedes in the last few years.

The Aston Martin boss said that to win, it requires maximum attention and concentration. Having the second-fastest car but finishing third is regarded as defeat.

Mike Krack stated that the winning mentality needs to be instilled in everyone’s mind but that’s not easy. To win and continue to win creates massive pressure. But not everyone can deal with the pressure that comes from the urge to win, constantly, the 51-year-old concluded.