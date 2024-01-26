After Dominant 2023 Season, What Records Can Max Verstappen Break in 2024?

Max Verstappen and his team found great joy in the 2023 season. This is largely attributed to Verstappen’s significant role in securing both championships. The Dutchman’s outstanding performance during this time made him accumulate almost twice as many points as the second-place contender in the title race. Across the season, he secured victory in 19 races, stood on the podium 21 times, and accumulated a total of 575 points. In addition, Verstappen’s achievement of winning ten consecutive races stood out as a remarkable feat. Now, with the regulations remaining unchanged in 2024, there is a strong likelihood of him breaking more records.

Longest Winning Streak

Sergio Perez equaled Verstappen’s winning total in Azerbaijan. However, Verstappen showed his true brilliance when Formula 1 reached the shores of Florida. The 26-year-old won the Miami Grand Prix with comfortable ease despite starting ninth. This win increased the pressure on Checo, leading Verstappen to triumph in the next nine races in a row.

The winning streak reached 10 in Monza but came to an end in Singapore. Nevertheless, the flawless Verstappen has restarted his winning streak since the Japanese Grand Prix. After the setback in Singapore, Verstappen has secured seven consecutive wins. Now if he wins the first three races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Australia, he could equal his own record, which might be broken in Japan this year at 11 consecutive wins.

Longest Point Streak

Max Verstappen has gradually become a favorite among experts and fans primarily due to his remarkable consistency. The Dutchman makes perfect progress through the field, whether he starts a race from the back of the grid or after a few red flags. This level of consistency has positioned him close to one of Sir Lewis Hamilton’s most significant records.

Hamilton holds the record for the longest points streak, having finished inside the points in 48 consecutive races. Verstappen has now the potential to break this record if he manages to finish within the top 10 until the Monaco Grand Prix this year.

Longest Podium Series & Leading

Max Verstappen faced some hurdles last year, including rumors of a potential absence from Jeddah due to severe stomach aches. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old not only participated in the race but also finished in an impressive P2.

Subsequently, at the Belgian GP, he incurred a penalty for a new gearbox, leading to a start from P6. However, defying all the odds, he flawlessly navigated the race and secured a comfortable victory.

Even during the US GP, fans witnessed Verstappen contending with brake issues. These recounted challenges highlight Verstappen’s unwavering commitment to winning races and securing podium positions. Thus, it is his dedicated attitude that has propelled him back to a streak of podium wins after facing a setback in Singapore. Till the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Verstappen had won 15 straight podiums.

However. following that, Verstappen is vying for one of the most esteemed records held by the legendary Michael Schumacher. The iconic driver achieved an extraordinary record by securing consecutive podium finishes 19 times. This streak started at the United States GP in 2001 and concluded at the Japanese Grand Prix in 2002.

To break this record, Verstappen, with seven podiums from seven victories last year, must consistently finish in podium places till the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Apart from establishing numerous records, Verstappen came very close to breaking some as well. In 1969, Jackie Stewart achieved the impressive feat of leading at least one lap in all 11 Grand Prix races. Interestingly, several other greats, such as Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost, approached this coveted record but encountered setbacks in a single Grand Prix.

Similarly, Verstappen was also expected to come close to leading every lap in all 22 races. Unfortunately, technical issues in Saudi Arabia and the failure to lead a lap in the Singapore GP dashed his hopes. Nevertheless, with these two exceptions, Verstappen achieved an outstanding feat by leading laps in 20 out of the 22 races.

Max Verstappen is expected to tighten the lead in North America

Since Formula 1 gained prominence in America, the authorities have increased the number of races held there. While many drivers appreciate this move for the added excitement, Max Verstappen has been solely focused on securing victories on American circuits. In 2023, Verstappen made history by becoming the first driver to win three races in the same country, triumphing in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas.

However, his success in the United States extends further back. In 2021, he engaged in a fierce battle with Hamilton in Austin and emerged victorious. In 2022, he secured another win in Austin and claimed victory in the debut Miami GP. This year, with the addition of Las Vegas to the F1 calendar, Verstappen once again earned him a victory. Having already won all six races in the United States, Verstappen will certainly aim to solidify his hold over the circuits in 2024.

Despite his numerous victories in Formula 1, Verstappen continues to focus on his immediate goals. This involves surpassing or equaling the seven world titles and victories held by both Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. Achieving this would likely require Verstappen to compete for the next 4-5 years.

His current contract extends until 2028, providing a window for him to reach such milestones if he has access to a competitive vehicle. Nevertheless, even if the world title appears challenging at the moment, Verstappen could still attain the number of victories sooner.

Currently with 54 victories, he is behind Schumacher’s 91 and Hamilton’s 103 wins. Nonetheless, if Verstappen stays competitive, there’s a possibility that he could soon match and eventually surpass the impressive records set by these legends.