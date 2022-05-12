“Fourteen World Titles in one podium!”- Throwback to the only time Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost stood on the podium together

Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna are three of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, but shared the podium together only once.

Schumacher, Prost and Senna are all generational drivers. They’ve shared brilliant Championship fights over the course of their careers with some of the most legendary figures in Formula 1.

Senna and Prost in particular shared perhaps the most heated rivalry in F1 history. It was fueled by animosity between the two while they were teammates at McLaren. In comparison, Schumacher arrived in the sport a lot later than them. As a result, we’ve not seen the three of them engage in many battles together.

This was the only time Alain Prost (1st), Ayrton Senna (2nd) & Michael Schumacher (3rd) all stood on the podium together.

Spanish GP, Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, 9th May 1993 #F1 🇪🇸pic.twitter.com/TZKglf4Ul9 — F1 in the 1990s 🚦🏎🏁🏆🍾 (@1990sF1) May 9, 2022

In fact, the only time we ever saw the three of them in a podium together was at Barcelona in 1993. This was before Schumacher had won even a single World Title, and was just announcing himself to the sport as a Benetton-Ford driver.

Senna and Prost were already established as F1 greats, with both having three World Titles to their name. Prost would go on to win the 1993 Championship, whereas Senna tragically lost his life the following year during a race in Imola.

Michael Schumacher celebrating with Prost and Senna on the podium

The 1993 Spanish GP will live long in the memory of fans for it’s stacked podium at the end of the race. Back then, no one knew that Schumacher would go on to win seven World Championships.

In the process, he broke the record of number of race wins set by both Senna and Prost. Statistically, he passed both of them to become the undisputed greatest in F1.

However, looking back at that very race in particular, fans wonder what could have been, had Schumacher been a part of the same generation as Prost and Senna.

At the 1993 Spanish GP, Prost finished first after starting the race on pole position in his Williams. He was followed by long-time rival Senna (who was at McLaren) in P2 and Schumacher in P3.

Prost ended up winning the Title that year, by a margin of 26 points ahead of second placed Senna.

