F1

“Fourteen World Titles in one podium!”- Throwback to the only time Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost stood on the podium together

"Fourteen World Titles in one podium!"- Throwback to the only time Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost stood on the podium together
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Tristan Stubbs cricket: Why is Kieron Pollard not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians?
Next Article
"It's tough to replace him, don't think anyone can field better": MS Dhoni rules out replacement for Ravindra Jadeja's fielding skills
F1 Latest News
"Fourteen World Titles in one podium!"- Throwback to the only time Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost stood on the podium together
“Fourteen World Titles in one podium!”- Throwback to the only time Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost stood on the podium together

Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna are three of the greatest F1 drivers of…