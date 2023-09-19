Max Verstappen Fans Join Forces With Team LH44 as Mercedes Face Mutiny for Lewis Hamilton Treatment: “That Team Is in the Mud”

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have been arch-rivals ever since the two fought a highly intense battle for the title back in 2021. Since the championship fight between the two ended in extremely controversial circumstances, the fan bases of the two have been polarized ever since. However, following the conclusion of the Singapore Grand Prix this past weekend, the fan bases of the two united.

While Verstappen perhaps struggled for only the first time this season, Hamilton had an outstanding race as he finished on the podium. Although the Briton was all smiles, he barely had anyone from Mercedes to celebrate with him.

As a result, the 38-year-old ended up celebrating with his rival teams. The fan bases of both Verstappen and Hamilton were quick to point this out and slammed Mercedes for the same.

Max Verstappen fans slam Mercedes for not supporting Lewis Hamilton

Since Lewis Hamilton seemingly lacked support from Mercedes after the Singapore Grand Prix, some F1 fans such as Alissa have pointed out how they never believed that Max Verstappen fans would support the Briton and slam Mercedes. As a result, Alissa believes, “That team is in the mud“.

Meanwhile, some other fans such as Eri wonder where were the Mercedes team when Hamilton stepped onto the podium. They state that they feel “so bad” for the Briton as a result.

And then there are some other fans such as Krishna who believe that Mercedes do not deserve Hamilton’s loyalty after the team was not present to celebrate the 38-year-old’s podium in Singapore. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that Mercedes has not left their driver alone for the first time this season.

Mercedes did not celebrate Hamilton’s podium in Australia either

Lewis Hamilton was buzzing after the Australian Grand Prix earlier this year after he clinched an outstanding podium. After the race, the Briton was keen on celebrating with his Mercedes team.

However, his team was nowhere to be seen. As a result, the 38-year-old was also caught on camera stating, “Where’s my ****ing team“? Following this incident, several fans feared at the time that all was not well with Hamilton and Mercedes.