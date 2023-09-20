Aston Martin Spokesperson Claims Max Verstappen Is Set to Lose More Races This Season: “You Cannot Dominate the Championship”

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz put an end to Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s domination this past weekend after he produced a tactical masterclass at the Singapore Grand Prix. The Spaniard controlled the race brilliantly to become the first non-Red Bull driver this season to win a Grand Prix. With Red Bull failing to win their first race this season, an Aston Martin brand ambassador, Pedro de la Rosa, explained on the most recent episode of the F1 Nation podcast why he believes that the Dutchman will now lose more Grand Prixs this season.

The loss at the Marina Bay Street Circuit this past weekend was Red Bull’s first defeat since Brazil last year. Even though the Milton Keynes outfit have been dominant throughout this season, they did not pose any threat to the win this past weekend.

Verstappen complained about the handling of the car, among several other issues. Since some of Red Bull’s weaknesses finally seem to have been exposed, De La Rosa believes that the team may face some more defeats in the coming races this season.

Max Verstappen is expected to lose more races in 2023

The conversation on the most recent episode of the F1 Nation podcast began with how Ferrari managed to capitalize on the one opportunity that they had to win a race this season. They discussed how the Prancing Horse managed to win in Singapore this past weekend despite having made mistakes on several occasions recently.

After seeing how Carlos Sainz won at the Singapore GP, Pedro de la Rosa believes that Red Bull’s rivals will have more opportunities to win races this season. “You cannot dominate the championship in the way they have done for so long because I think other teams have closed the gap,” explained the former Spanish racing driver.

However, de La Rosa made it clear that the Milton Keynes outfit still do have the best package this season. It is the same reason why Red Bull’s rivals expect them to rediscover their form this weekend at Suzuka despite the struggles the team had at Singapore last weekend.

Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton believe no team can match Red Bull

Red Bull Racing made headlines this past weekend after they failed to win their first race in the 2023 season. Since the Milton Keynes outfit struggled massively at Singapore this past weekend, there is a belief that the team’s dominance may just be ending this season.

When asked about the same during the press conference at Singapore GP, Lewis Hamilton replied (as quoted by fia.com), “They are so clear ahead that maybe they’re developing their car less, and we are still pushing to develop our current one“.

Carlos Sainz also seemed to have a similar opinion as he explained how he expects Red Bull to produce a comeback at the Japanese Grand Prix later this weekend. The Spaniard believes that it would be incredibly difficult for any team this season to beat the Milton Keynes outfit.