Daniel Ricciardo Reminisces His ‘Perfect Car’ While Remaining Hopeful for the New Regulations

Despite being uncertain about his future in F1, Daniel Ricciardo is looking forward to witnessing the change in regulations in 2026. Ricciardo, a veteran, has been around the sport since 2011 and has witnessed several technical alterations over the years. This is why he doesn’t see the upcoming changes in a negative light. In fact, it reminds him of his most favorite F1 car.

Ricciardo tasted success the most during his Red Bull stint between 2014 and 2018. But it was the 2016 cars he loved the most. Commenting on the 2026 regulations, Ricciardo said (as quoted by GP Blog), “A bit lighter, a bit narrower is a start. Is it enough? Who knows? I would love the 2016 car.” He goes to compliment the car’s balance.

At the same time, Ricciardo understands that it is difficult for F1 to move back in time. Although he would love to compete with the 2016 regulations again, F1 will likely pull off something different. Still, he says, “So it’s not something that we know we probably go back to. But at least it’s gone back slightly to something in that direction.”

In 2016, Ricciardo drove the RB12, and his performance was better than it had ever been. To date, it remains his best F1 season as he finished P3 with 256 points in the Drivers’ Championship. Compared to modern F1 cars, the RB12 (and other contemporaries on the grid) was smaller and more agile with lesser downforce. It made Ricciardo feel comfortable with his driving.

Since then, the rules and regulations have changed multiple times, but none of them have favored the Perth-born driver as much. However, if he holds on to his F1 seat for two more seasons, there could be some respite with the coming changes.

2026 regulation changes could save Daniel Ricciardo’s career

From 2026 onwards, F1 cars will become narrower and smaller again. They will also become 30kg lighter, and won’t have a DRS system. The cars are expected to be faster on the straights, with power units predicted to play a huge role in determining results. All these changes could shake up the grid massively, and Ricciardo could rediscover the mojo which once made him one of F1’s most exciting drivers.

For that, however, Ricciardo has to prove his worth in the current era of cars. Because that is the metric he will be judged on, when V-CARB (or potentially other teams) take a look. 2026 could be Ricciardo’s last-ditch shot at glory, before he bows of the sport for good.

At the recently concluded Canadian GP, Ricciardo performed better than he did in any race this season. He qualified in P5 and finished the race in P8, earning four valuable points for himself and V-CARB. Surely, more performances like this will get him to the 2026 season.