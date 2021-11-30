“That’s when I showed that I can extend my elbows” – Mick Schumacher enjoyed his duel with Max Verstappen and takes positive learnings for the upcoming championship

Though Mick Schumacher had a tough rookie season with the Haas F1 team, he has learnt a lot from the Verstappen-Hamilton rivalry.

The Haas F1 team could not perform up to its expectation in this season and that cost Mick Schumacher zero points. Nevertheless, it has been a learning experience for the young driver in his rookie season with Haas.

Schumacher Junior came in with a lot of expectations for his first F1 season after winning the FIA F2 championship in 2020. Though he is not in the most ideal car or alongside an experienced teammate, he seems to have learnt a lot from the intense duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

He said, “I especially enjoyed the duel with Verstappen in Budapest. That’s when I showed that I can extend my elbows and keep faster cars behind me.”

Talking to F1 insider, the young German driver said that he had certainly learned a lot from this duel. “That’s important for the next year when I’ll hopefully be able to duel with other drivers in midfield,” he further added.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel thinks Kimi Raikkonen can never be wrong

Mick Schumacher will take positive points from the season

The fierce title battle has kept the fans on the edge of their seat this entire season. Schumacher has witnessed it on the track and has been motivated by it. In the Hungarian GP, he defended his position for a while and even went wheel to wheel with Max Verstappen.

However, the first season was not up to the expectation of the former GP2 champion. He suffered a lot of car failures, but mention three positives he would take to the next season.

“First: I learned a lot. Second: I can take away a lot of positive things. I would save the third set for the end of the season. Maybe there is still a good race around the corner,” he said.

The German is also thankful to Sebastian Vettel who helped him through his initial phase. “He is also an extremely nice person and a very good friend in his private life.”

Also Read: Damon Hill raises safety doubts about Saudi Arabian GP circuit five days before the race