Aston Martin’s Wind Tunnel Would Be Operational Right Before Adrian Newey’s Arrival

Adrian Newey GBR, Oracle Red Bull Racing , F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 25, 2024

Big changes are afoot at Aston Martin as the Lawrence Stroll-led team looks to fulfill its ambitions of winning the championship. Part of this plan has seen the Silverstone-based team invest heavily in its infrastructure and personnel. Two of those big moves are now slated to coincide with the 2026 regulations reset firmly in mind.

Aston Martin expect their bespoke wind tunnel to be functional before the start of the 2025 season in February, as per Auto Racer. And while the focus is firmly on the 2026 regulations, Adrian Newey will be around to christen their $200 million investment.

After announcing the signature of the 25-time world champion from Red Bull, Aston Martin revealed that the Briton will take charge of the development of the cars from the 1st of March, 2025.

Ever since Stroll stepped foot into the Aston Martin F1 project, he has demanded excellence in almost every department of the team. Newey might be the marquee signing for the Canadian business mogul, but strategic appointments throughout the technical team will see a major overhaul for the Silverstone-based outfit.

Aston Martin poach big Ferrari target with hopes to integrate with Newey

Stroll Sr. has been making major sweeps in the operational side of things at the team. After penning a works Honda power unit deal which will commence from 2026, the Canadian promptly side-stepped his current Technical Director, Dan Fallows.

Fallows will be moved into the automotive wing of the Aston Martin company, whilst Ferrari’s Enrico Cardile has been swayed to jump ship. Cardile is expected to begin working with the team as their latest Chief Technical Offer.

Cardile’s arrival will precede both, Newey and the wind tunnel. Over the next few months, major events would shape up at the Silverstone-based team’s facilities. It will begin with Cardile being inducted at the beginning of January, followed by the opening of the wind tunnel and Newey’s arrival, respectively.

Besides Cardile, Aston Martin will see other big signings such as Andy Cowell, Bob Bell, and Eric Blandin take their place in a new rejigged technical structure. Newey will naturally be at the helm of this structure as Aston would hope that Cowell, Bell, and Cardile help him run the show well with distinctive roles for all department leads onboard.

