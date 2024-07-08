How Aston Martin is Assembling a Super Team with Possible Hire of Major Ferrari Recruit

Aston Martin have not been shy in terms of expressing their future championship ambitions. The Silverstone-based team has invested heavily in their infrastructure with the 2026 regulation reset right around the horizon. Moreover, they have also been on an extensive recruitment spree.

Former Red Bull technical head, Dan Fallows has already been working with the team since the last two seasons. Now, Lawrence Stroll has also poached Mercedes’ engine chief, Andy Cowell as their latest CEO.

Rumors were abound that a key member of the Ferrari technical staff was also on his way to Silverstone. This has coincided with the announcement from the Scuderia that the head of their chassis department, Enrico Cardile will be leaving the team after two decades of service.

Ferrari is losing a key part of its #F1 technical team – with the outgoing Enrico Cardile widely expected to join Aston Martin instead. If and when that happens, it’s a switch that’ll be highly significant for both teams ➡️ https://t.co/rFpC09Le1ahttps://t.co/rFpC09Le1a — The Race (@wearetherace) July 8, 2024

According to The Race, Cardile’s Ferrari departure is just a precursor of his arrival at Aston Martin. If that does indeed happen, it could amount to a crucial signing for them. Cardile is considered as one of the most influential technical minds in the paddock.

Cowell would be expected to spearhead the power unit side of things with Honda’s arrival as a works engine supplier. Cardile, on the other hand, can get started on delivering strong aerodynamic and mechanical foundations for the Silverstone-based team, just in time for 2026.

Who will replace Enrico Cardile at Ferrari?

It is a time for transition at Ferrari, too. With Cardile’s departure, the Prancing Horse will be looking to bolster their technical squad. The team also recently lost Laurent Mekies to Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB).

According to the statement released by Ferrari, Cardile’s resignation means he will stop taking part in their chassis development program with immediate effect. Instead, team principal, Frederic Vasseur will be drafted in as an interim measure.

Ferrari are yet to signal their intent on getting a long-term replacement for Cardile. However, there have been strong rumors about Adrian Newey possibly looking to join Ferrari soon. If that is the case, they would have their chassis and aerodynamic department in more than capable hands.