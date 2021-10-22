“At the end of the day it is good for the sport”– F1 drivers defend Netflix’s Drive to Survive after Max Verstappen’s refuses to involve himself in it

Formula 1 drivers defend Netflix’s Drive to Survive after the controversial show becomes a victim of Max Verstappen’s dissent.
Netflix’s Drive to Survive (DTS) so far has been a successful experiment for Formula 1. It has given a considerable rise of fans in the last three years, with many people across the world able to understand the sport.
However, seasonal fans who are equipped with ample F1 knowledge see a problem with it. There are certain things that have been exaggerated, irking the former.
And Max Verstappen is not oblivious to the similar feeling. In his recent conversation with AP News, he declared that he wouldn’t give any more interviews to the show, which is working on the fourth season. Though, he recognizes the show’s importance of the show.
Nevertheless, a significant number of F1 drivers feel the opposite. According to them, even if there is drama, the show is beneficial for the sport overall.
Drive to Survive told people what I do
Verstappen’s biggest rival, Lewis Hamilton, has the staunchest defence for the show. He claims that his friends in America can now understand what he does for a living because of DTS.
A tremendous job for the sport
Meanwhile, the Dutchman’s teammate Sergio Perez also feels the sport is an essential part of the game. He feels the docu-series has tremendously contributed to F1, and in the end, is good for the sport.
People turning up for F1 in America after DTS
McLaren’s Lando Norris also feels similar to Perez and Hamilton. He thinks the show is ‘cool’ and has injected some knowledge about F1 among the people in America. Therefore, a good turn up in the US is happening.