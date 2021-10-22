“At the end of the day it is good for the sport”– F1 drivers defend Netflix’s Drive to Survive after Max Verstappen’s refuses to involve himself in it

Formula 1 drivers defend Netflix’s Drive to Survive after the controversial show becomes a victim of Max Verstappen’s dissent.



Netflix’s Drive to Survive (DTS) so far has been a successful experiment for Formula 1. It has given a considerable rise of fans in the last three years, with many people across the world able to understand the sport.

However, seasonal fans who are equipped with ample F1 knowledge see a problem with it. There are certain things that have been exaggerated, irking the former.

And Max Verstappen is not oblivious to the similar feeling. In his recent conversation with AP News, he declared that he wouldn’t give any more interviews to the show, which is working on the fourth season. Though, he recognizes the show’s importance of the show.

Nevertheless, a significant number of F1 drivers feel the opposite. According to them, even if there is drama, the show is beneficial for the sport overall.

Drive to Survive told people what I do

Verstappen’s biggest rival, Lewis Hamilton, has the staunchest defence for the show. He claims that his friends in America can now understand what he does for a living because of DTS.

“In this last couple of years it’s been the steepest rise and more and more people are talking about it, more and more people engaging,” he said

“The amount of emails and messages I get from people I’ve known for years in the States and who never knew what I was doing and now are hooked and can’t wait to come. I think a lot of them are coming this weekend.”

A tremendous job for the sport

Meanwhile, the Dutchman’s teammate Sergio Perez also feels the sport is an essential part of the game. He feels the docu-series has tremendously contributed to F1, and in the end, is good for the sport.

“What it has done for Formula One is tremendous. It’s really something I appreciate,” he said. “The way they sell the sport is a bit of a drama. It is a show but at the end of the day it is good for the sport and is good for the fans so I am happy with it.”

People turning up for F1 in America after DTS

McLaren’s Lando Norris also feels similar to Perez and Hamilton. He thinks the show is ‘cool’ and has injected some knowledge about F1 among the people in America. Therefore, a good turn up in the US is happening.

“I’m fine with it,” he said. “I think it’s a cool thing. Coming to America there are so many people who are now into Formula One just because of watching ‘Drive to Survive.’ I think I come across on it alright. I think they do a good job. I can’t really speak on behalf of Max.”

His Australian teammate Daniel Ricciardo agreed: “Most of us experience the effect it’s had on the sport. There’s certainly been a lot of growth, and I honestly see that most in America.

“There’s times where you want a little bit of space or privacy but I do think if you let them know no cameras in this room they are pretty good with that.”