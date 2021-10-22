“Don’t want to be part of something that’s fake” – Max Verstappen refuses to take part in the 4th season of ‘Drive to Survive’

Max Verstappen has revealed that he won’t be starring in the 4th season of popular Formula 1 Netflix docu-series ‘Drive to Survive’.

The Dutch driver was recently voted as the most popular F1 driver as a part of a global survey. Reports suggest that Verstappen has refused to star in the superhit Netflix series.

The Red Bull driver feels that the show is ‘fake’ and will be snubbing it because it creates unnecessary drama. He told the press that he recognizes how important the show is the sport, but never liked being a part of it.

As a result, we won’t be seeing the current Championship leader giving any interviews in the upcoming season of the show.

Drive To Survive Season 4…. CONFIRMED Coming to your screens in early 2022 🍿#F1 pic.twitter.com/AjOsrqWCTg — Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2021

‘Drive to Survive’ has been a global blockbuster and it has brought a lot of fans into the sport. It has especially led to a massive increase in popularity for F1 in the United States.

I respect what the show has done for Formula 1 as a whole, says Perez

A lot of fellow F1 drivers have, however, defended the show. One of the people who spoke out in favor of the show was Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez.

“What it has done for Formula One is tremendous. It’s really something I appreciate,” he said.

“The way they sell the sport is a bit of a drama. It is a show but at the end of the day it is good for the sport. It’s good for the fans so I am happy with it.”

Perez was one of the stars of last season where Netflix heavily documented his famous last to first victory for Racing Point in the Sakhir Grand Prix.

McLaren star Lando Norris, the 2nd most popular F1 driver behind Verstappen according to the survey, also holds the show in high regard.

“I’m fine with it,” he said. “I think it’s a cool thing. Coming to America there are so many people who are now into Formula One just because of watching ‘Drive to Survive.’ I think I come across on it alright. “I think they do a good job. I can’t really speak on behalf of Max.”

This season of F1 has been one of the best in recent years with a hotly contested battle between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. There have been several clashes between the two on track. A lot of fans were eager to hear the two of them speak about it on the show.

Max pulling out of the docuseries has been disappointing news for all Formula 1 fans around the world.

