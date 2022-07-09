“At this point it is Ricciardo VS McLaren” – F1 fans were furious by McLaren’s utter disregard for Daniel Ricciardo during the F1 sprint race

F1 twitter was shocked as McLaren completely ignored Daniel Ricciardo to keep Lando Norris ahead of him at the Austrian Sprint race.

McLaren is having a poor 2022 season altogether thanks to its underperforming MCL36 car. They currently stand fourth in the world championship.

While Daniel Ricciardo has struggled throughout the season, Lando Norris is getting consistent points and extracting results from the car.

Going into the Austrian Grand Prix, the team could not meet the expectations once again. They were behind the Haas and Alpine as Norris could finish 10th to qualify for the sprint race while Ricciardo was 17th.

The sprint race in return turned out to be a blessing for the team. The Australian driver put up an amazing performance as he will start the race from P11 tomorrow.

However, F1 fans on Twitter were shocked and left fuming after McLaren did not allow Ricciardo who was faster overtake his teammate.

F1 Twitter reacts to Daniel Ricciardo left on read by McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo was clearly faster than his teammate and challenged him in the middle of the race for the positions. The McLaren strategists instructed the honey badger to hold positions instead of overtaking.

Moreover, the team did not give any orders to both the drivers despite the Australian leaving hanging behind a slow Lando Norris’ car.

F1 Twitter clearly did not enjoy McLaren making absolutely any effort regarding Ricciardo’s concern. Here are the best F1 reactions to this:

streets are saying daniel ricciardo is still waiting for mclaren to get back to him about passing lando — andy (@iiiuminateandy) July 9, 2022

There was literally no downside today in switching the cars and trying to see if Daniel could catchup to Bottas 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/10ekTKjyPG — luca (@lucazaka) July 9, 2022

Daniel: i am faster.

Mclaren: Understandable, have a nice day. — Angi🇫🇷 (@KarateAngi) July 9, 2022

McLaren when Daniel tells the team that he’s quicker: pic.twitter.com/hRt0pSJaNl https://t.co/LOaDUhwifB — davido 🐧 (@davidowashere) July 9, 2022

