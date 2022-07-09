“Suspended $25,455 fine for Sebastian Vettel”– FIA imposes ‘hefty warning’ on four-time world champion for leaving drivers’ meeting

The FIA has fined Sebastian Vettel for leaving the drivers’ meeting without permission and expressed frustration at the gathering.

Right after the sprint race, FIA published a document that asked Sebastian Vettel to be summoned to the stewards. Later, the four-time world champion later left the drivers’ meeting without a permit.

Moreover, he also showed frustration towards the meeting. The FIA released a statement expressing their disapproval of the conduct by the German. Especially in front of the younger drivers.

Though, it is reported that Vettel apologized to the race director soon after. Additionally, he had a separate meeting with the governing body due to it.

The driver, Sebastian Vettel, left the drivers’ meeting that was held at 19:30 on Friday 8 July, without permission, and expressing frustration at the meeting,” the stewards noted.

“Drivers are not free to leave when they want, this being a breach of the requirement to attend. Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world, and in the opinion of the Stewards, Vettel failed to live up to that standard in this case.

“Subsequently Vettel had a meeting with the Race Director, who informed the Stewards that Vettel apologized without reservation, and that further, they had a very constructive conversation covering the topics in the meeting and more.”

“The Stewards determined that there is a breach, which cannot go without penalty,” the report further states.

Sebastian Vettel was fined heavily

The governing body indeed made an example out of the incident. F1 journalist Chris Medland was the first to report that Vettel has been suspended fine of $25,455 for his misbehaviour.

Suspended €25,000 fine for Vettel for his behaviour at the drivers’ meeting. Vettel “left the drivers’ meeting that was held at 19:30 on Friday 8 July, without permission, and expressing frustration at the meeting”. Vettel later met the race director and apologised #F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) July 9, 2022

Though, it is not clear what does suspended fine means. But most probably, it could mean that Vettel doesn’t have to pay any of it, and this goes as a warning. If repeated, he may have to pay this sum.

Austria hasn’t been kind to Vettel this week. The German started the race from the end of the grid but made miraculous progress by six positions. However, a shove by Alex Albon further ruined Vettel’s race.

