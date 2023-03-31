Australian GP 2023: Albert Park Circuit Track Layout, Lap Time, Stats, Trivia and DRS Zones

Credits: 11 Sergio Perez (MEX, Oracle Red Bull Racing), F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit on March 31, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by HOCH ZWEI) Melbourne Australia *** 11 Sergio Perez MEX, Oracle Red Bull Racing , F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit on March 31, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia Photo by HOCH ZWEI Melbourne Australia

The Australian GP is one of the oldest races in the F1 calendar. It has been held every year since its inaugural race in 1995, except in 2020 and 2021 when the event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This weekend Formula 1 has headed to the Australian Grand Prix for Round 3 of the 2023 season. Drivers will return to the track after a week’s break following the Saudi Arabian GP to beat their opponents in the championship lead.

So here are a few things that you need to know ahead of the race. Such as the track layout, lap time, stats, and a bit of trivia to keep you updated with the upcoming weekend.

Australian GP Statistics

First Grand Prix 1996 at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne while the first Australian GP was held in 1985 in Adelaide Track Length 5.278 km Lap Record 1m 20.260s (The record was set by Charles Leclerc in 2022) Most Pole Positions Lewis Hamilton (8) Most Wins Michael Schumacher (4) Trivia 5 Aussie drivers will race at the 2023 Australian GP. Oscar Piastri in F1, Jack Doohan in F2, Christian Mansell, Hugh Barter, and Tommy Smith in F3 Distance from starting grid to Turn 1 braking point 271 meters Overtakes in 2022 58 Safety Car Probability 67% Virtual Safety Car Probability 335 Pit Stop Time Loss 19.47 seconds (including 2.5s idle state) DRS Zones 4

Last five Australian GP Pole Sitters

Year Drivers 2016 Lewis Hamilton 2017 Lewis Hamilton 2018 Lewis Hamilton 2019 Lewis Hamilton 2022 Charles Leclerc

Last five Australian GP winners

Year Drivers 2016 Nico Rosberg 2017 Sebastian Vettel 2018 Sebastian Vettel 2019 Valtteri Bottas 2022 Charles Leclerc

Key Specifications of the track for drivers and teams

A few changes were brought to the Albert Park Circuit last year that bumped the average speed on the track a little. Earlier it used to be a little bit more than the start-stop circuit it is now.

The track has been widened in a few places last year and the chicanes of the Turn 9 and 10 have been removed. In place of the chicanes, DRS zones have been added to increase the overtaking opportunities at Turn 11.

Nevertheless, former F1 driver, Jolyon Palmer explained that in spite of this it is not easy to overtake because of the fast corners at Turns 9 and 10. But it is a pleasure to drive on this track as the drivers cruise through the picturesque Albert Park circuit.

Teams to look out for at the Australian GP

Heading into the 2023 season, Red Bull has built up on their dominance and is clearly the team to beat at the upcoming weekend. Last time out in Jeddah, defending champion Max Verstappen took the fastest lap point in the closing stages of the race and maintained the lead in the championship standings.

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez clinched the victory closing the point-gap to Verstappen by just one-point in the standings. Based on the performance of the first two races, Red Bull are clearly racing in another league. Currently, Mercedes and Ferrari are playing catch-up as Aston Martin shockingly climbed the ladder to the top of the grid.

Best moments at the Australian GP

Being one of the most classic races in the Formula 1 history, the Australian GP has seen it all. One of the most iconic moments of the Grand Prix came at the 1986 race which was hosted in Adelaide.

The Australian GP was the final race of 1986 season and it had Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet as title contenders. Prost won that race as Mansell suffered a dramatic tire failure.

Furthermore, Albert Park circuit has seen its own drama with the latest being Valtteri Bottas’ post-race win radio message in 2019. He said, “Ha ha yeah! F*** yeah! I mean, again, it’s a nice moment to thank my critics: To whom it may concern, f*** you.”