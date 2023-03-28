Australian GP Will Spawn A “Different” Max Verstappen

If Max Verstappen flying through the grid from P15 to fighting for the lead wasn’t enough, Red Bull promises more to come from their star player. Verstappen was evidently at the top of his game in Jeddah, taking his rivals as prey one by one and making it to P2 in 25 laps. Like it was nothing. However, not all is as it seems.

Ready to dominate the weekend, a drive shaft engine rocked the boat for Verstappen, giving him the challenge of making it through the grid. Although, as Helmut Marko recently revealed, that wasn’t the only setback the champion faced in the last race weekend.

Red Bull makes daring Max Verstappen promise

Missing Thursday’s media day in Saudi Arabia due to an intestinal virus, Verstappen was still expected to have a strong weekend. The team further revealed that Verstappen’s health was not a 100% during the race. Surely, driving at such high speeds while being sick is an icky feeling, but Verstappen did not let his weakness show.

Even Checo’s escape was on point 🏃😆 pic.twitter.com/fe6L76y1gb — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 19, 2023

However, Helmut Marko threatened, “he is now doing everything he can to maximize performance next time. We will therefore see a different Verstappen in Australia.”

If anything, the rest of the grid better pull up their socks after his performance in Jeddah; now, with the promise of a better version? Surely there are sweaty brows around the paddock.

Verstappen makes Red Bull demand

While his run to P2 was impressive, the champion had made it clear: it is not a position he wants to find himself in. P2 won’t cut it for him, and reliability is an issue that needs to be fixed.

P15 ⏩ P2 ➕ Driver of the Day 🏆 Add another mighty comeback to the list 📝 pic.twitter.com/0I0iUlKTb7 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 19, 2023

With both their drivers in the run for the driver’s championship, Verstappen gave his team a wake-up call. “When you’re fighting for a championship and especially, when it looks like it’s just between two cars, we have to make sure that also the two cars are reliable.”

The goal is to have Red Bull maintain their celestial pace while being a car that makes it to the checkered flag without any issues. He concluded his demands by acknowledging the positive environment in the field, “but personally, I’m not happy.”

Now, as the team touchdown at Albert Park, the team has to impress their driver. With a new challenge on hand, turns out not everything is smooth sailing for the front runners.