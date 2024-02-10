Sebastian Vettel’s Cryptic Instagram Post Has Fans Crossing Their Fingers For F1 Return In Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes Seat

With Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes, the team needs to come up with an appropriate replacement. As such, Toto Wolff vowed he would be “bold” with his choice. Per Crash.net, former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan believes Sebastian Vettel would be the best choice. According to Jordan, it “makes sense” for Mercedes to bring the 36-year-old back from retirement. Now, even Vettel’s Instagram posting is cryptically hinting at that.

The German recently posted a cryptic update on his Instagram, stirring up commotion within the online community. The caption on the post read, “Getting back into the rhythm,” riling up the fans even more.

Fans immediately took over the comments section with theories about Vettel returning to F1 in 2025. One fan wrote, “At this point, I think he’s teasing us. Or just playing along.” Meanwhile, another claimed it was “A HINT, A F*CKING HINT.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3IuCOst47Q/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“If it was me, and the way that Formula 1 is progressing, I would look at Vettel. I think it’s a good choice. It makes sense for Mercedes [to have a] German driver in the car”, said Jordan about Vettel going to Mercedes.

Vettel’s return to F1 with Mercedes might not be a far-fetched idea. The allure of competitive machinery and their German background might do the trick for the four-time world champion.

Fans theorize on social media about Sebastian Vettel’s return chances

Apart from sending fans into a frenzy on Instagram, Sebastian Vettel also stirred up reactions on X. His fans are certain the German is coming back to F1 with Mercedes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/vettelslovely/status/1756102072888426645?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan mentioned how other celebs ‘soft launch’ their relationships on social media while Vettel did the same with his F1 comeback.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sebbiestuff5/status/1756179809091403951?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another outrightly announced the German as Mercedes’ driver for 2025 alongside George Russell.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DESCEDES/status/1756172126564872643?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, one fan’s comments dripped with hope as they wrote about the 36-year-old returning to the F1 grid.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/veee_ate/status/1756148013527888224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Vettel’s last race in F1 came in 2022 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Driving for Aston Martin, the German finished in P10, rounding off an incredible career after winning four drivers’ world championships from 2010 to 2013. He could not get a 5th title with Ferrari in 2017 or 2018, the last time, the #5 driver fought for the championship.

If Vettel returns to F1 with Mercedes, getting that elusive 5th championship would be his goal certainly.