Christian Horner’s Wife Gives Two-Word Advise as Red Bull Bull Boss Takes a Ride in Sebastian Vettel’s Title Winning Car

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has won just about everything there is to win in F1 as a team boss but has very little experience when it comes to driving an actual F1 car. In fact, in 2024, he was preparing to suit up and drive one for the first time since 1993, when he drove a Lotus at Hethel.

Horner was gearing up for Red Bull’s 20th anniversary celebrations at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and was initially scheduled to drive Sebastian Vettel’s 2012 title-winning RB8. However, he soon also got behind the wheel of the RB7—Vettel’s 2011 championship-winning car.

Looking at the task ahead for the 51-year-old, his wife, Geri Halliwell, had only two words of advice.

In a video uploaded by the Red Bull on their official YouTube account, former Spice Girl Halliwell was heard saying, “Don’t crash!” Naturally, even Horner was petrified at the prospect of stepping into the powerful single-seater for the first time in over two-and-a-half decades. Managing the fastest drivers in the world, and emulating what they do are two completely different things.

But thankfully, nothing bad happened. The test with the RB7 went well, and Horner later drove the iconic Festival of Speed hill in the RB8.

It was a fun afternoon for Horner and everyone associated with Red Bull, as the 20-year anniversary allowed them to reflect on all they had achieved in the sport so far. Horner did not drive it that day, but there would be very few cars he appreciated as much as the RB6.

How Horner developed Red Bull into a title-winning team

Red Bull made its F1 debut in 2005 after purchasing the struggling Jaguar project the year before. Few outside the team had envisioned much success, dismissing them as merely an energy drink brand seeking marketing opportunities.

What’s more, Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull’s owner, had seemingly entrusted his F1 project to a 32-year-old “nobody” in Christian Horner. However, what unfolded just five seasons later silenced all the critics.

By bringing legendary designer Adrian Newey into their ranks, Red Bull set the stage for dominance. In 2010, Newey devised the all-conquering double-diffuser on the RB6, helping Vettel secure the first of his four consecutive titles in 2010.

Much of the credit must go to Horner, who played an instrumental role in guiding the team to its first era of dominance. He was pivotal in bringing Adrian Newey into the project and securing drivers like Mark Webber and Sebastian Vettel, who rose to the challenge against their rivals.

Ultimately, it was the collective effort of the team that led to their dominance from 2010 to 2013. Their reign resumed in 2022, with the team securing two consecutive Constructors’ titles before relinquishing the championship to McLaren last season.