Despite Being Highest Paid F1 Driver, Max Verstappen Trails Lewis Hamilton by $6 Million in Market Desirability

In 2023, both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton shared the podium in terms of their commercial exploits. Verstappen bagged a staggering $70 million paycheck from Red Bull, whilst Lewis Hamilton exacted an immense $55 million from his Mercedes contract. Despite the Dutchman’s $15 million advantage, the Briton jumped Verstappen in terms of commercial viability by a margin of $6 million this year.

According to Forbes, while the 2023 F1 world champion collected a handsome sum of $4,000,000 in terms of his endorsement deals, which includes a mammoth deal with EA Sports, Hamilton beat the 26-year-old to the punch as he boasted a whopping $10,000,000 payout in terms of his own endorsement deals.

Hamilton’s viability in terms of the commercial market in F1, and the wider sporting and fiscal world is indeed higher than Verstappen’s. The seven-time world champion has built a legacy in the sport that transcends the bounds of the paddock. For instance, on Instagram alone, the Silver Arrows’ talisman boasts a 35.6 million followership compared to Verstappen’s 11.1 million followers.

Another aspect adding to this particular disparity is the fact that Verstappen isn’t interested in making himself out as an icon in the sport. Rather, he has shown an open disdain for sponsorship obligations. Hamilton on the other hand is a dream for fashion, lifestyle and other brands. This, though, could change soon, as the Hamilton is entering the twilight of his career.

Max Verstappen on course to becoming the first billionaire driver in F1

Verstappen is just 26 years old, but is already a three-time world champion. Hamilton on the other hand is 38 and doesn’t have a lot of time remaining. In fact, he doesn’t even look close to winning a championship in the near future, that is if he decides to stay in the sport.

What’s more, Verstappen’s popularity within the F1 paddock and the wider fanbase of the sport is only increasing. Per to a Business F1 report, “According to people who should know, he [Verstappen] could easily earn that much [500 million] again before he retires and will almost certainly become Formula 1’s first driver billionaire if he chooses to carry on beyond his early thirties.”

That being said, with Hamilton wanting to spend only another 4-5 years in F1, he could actually exit the sport alongside Max Verstappen. On more than one occasion, the Dutchman has expressed his intentions of not continuing beyond his current Red Bull term; that is, till the end of the 2028 season.

There are many aspects that have made Verstappen think about an early retirement. Firstly, he does not want to continue in the sport, just for the sake of picking up the paychecks. If the Bulls falter into the midfield after the 2026 regulation change, Verstappen isn’t interested in sticking around to race for mere points. Further, he is also not interested in the commercial side of the sport, rather, it actually irks him. Lastly, with the intense schedule of an F1 racing driver, Verstappen feels he will soon prioritize domestic life to the tedious life of a driver.