F1

“Avoid the mistake I did”– Valtteri Bottas offers advice to George Russell before his move to Mercedes

"Avoid the mistake I did"– Valtteri Bottas offers advice to George Russell before his move to Mercedes
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Virat Kohli ODI captain: Will Rohit Sharma replace Virat Kohli as Team India captain in ODIs as well?
Next Article
“It probably would have been a different level playing with Kobe Bryant": Kevin Garnett reveals he was very close to joining forces with Kobe in LA before eventually joining the Boston Celtics
F1 Latest News
"I think it's going to be very tight"– Charles Leclerc thinks P3 between McLaren and Ferrari will be decided b
“I think it’s going to be very tight”– Charles Leclerc thinks P3 between McLaren and Ferrari will be decided b

Charles Leclerc thinks the difference brought by mistakes will decide the fight between Mclaren and…