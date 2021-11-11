“It feels like a failure”– Valtteri Bottas admits he never stood a chance to win championship at Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas saw his stint with Mercedes as a failure as he aimed to win the championship, but he never got a chance.

Mercedes hired Valtteri Bottas as a deputy to Lewis Hamilton. A docile teammate so that the Silver Arrows could prevent disputes within the teammates, as was the case with Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

However, Bottas never shied away from his hope of winning a championship. But he never managed to get one with the team in this last five years of their superiority.

And now, with his next destination being Alfa Romeo, he is unlikely even to get a shot at podiums. The championship is a far sight. Even with the radical regulations, Alfa Romeo is so deprived of resources that giving a thought to it would be unrealistic.

Realising his failure in winning a championship, the Finn considers his stint as a flop. Even in 2021, he stands no chance even to give the last shot.

“I wanted to be champion,” said Bottas. “In a way, it feels like a failure not to have achieved this goal with Mercedes. But I tried everything and gave it my all, but it just wasn’t meant to be.”

What holds for the successor of Valtteri Bottas?

Only a day after Bottas to Alfa Romeo announcement, Mercedes announced George Russell as his replacement. The Briton is a huge prospect for Mercedes, and it may once again turbulent the team order.

Even if it doesn’t happen in the first season, it will likely occur once Russell’s ambitions kick in. So far, Toto Wolff warned Russell of being respectful towards the team.

Would that mean to remain docile, like Bottas often been instructed to leave a way for Hamilton? It remains to be seen. But Mercedes is undoubtedly heading for exciting times.

