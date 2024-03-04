Awaiting Split With Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton Flaunts $20,000 “Divorce” Ring

After a 12-year-long association, Lewis Hamilton will finally move away from Mercedes. He is all set to join Ferrari from 2025 on a multi-year deal. Amid all this, the seven-time world champion, interestingly, wore a ring, and it was not just another piece of jewelry. The makers fascinatingly labeled it as the “divorce” ring.

Stephen Webster Jewelry in their official Instagram account recently posted a picture of Hamilton wearing the “perfect divorce ring.” With this, they also put a cheeky caption, “Bye Mercedes, Hello Ferrari.” The ring is called ‘Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll ring and is crafted in 18-carat Yellow Gold. It’s set with a central intaglio cut with Citrine and White diamond embeds. One such piece will cost someone a whopping $20,000!

Ian Dury, the renowned English singer and songwriter first coined the name of the ring. Stephen Webster launched the ring back in 1999 following the success of the Rock Star Ring. The term ‘Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll is inscribed in Roman Italic underneath the ring setting bezel. The weight of recycled Yellow Gold is 19.26 grams, while the total weight of the piece is 21.68 grams.

Hamilton arrived at Mercedes in 2013 after a decent stint with McLaren. While many doubted his switch to the Silver Arrows back in the day as the Silver Arrows were nowhere close to Ferrari, Red Bull, or McLaren. However, things changed drastically since 2014.

Right from the onset of the turbo hybrid era, the 39-year-old began the rampage with Mercedes. Together with Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton wreaked havoc as nobody came close. But now, he is set to bid goodbye to this team at the end of this season and begin his new journey at Maranello.

Lewis Hamilton’s days with Mercedes

Till 2020, Hamilton claimed six of his seven world titles, winning the 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 F1 Championships with Mercedes. However, he lost the title narrowly to his teammate Rosberg in 2016 and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in 2021. Along with this, he helped the Brackley team take eight back-to-back constructors’ championships from 2014 to 2021.

Nevertheless, things began to go downhill from 2021. Till 2020, Mercedes were the only dominant team on the grid, but Red Bull and Verstappen went neck-to-neck the following year. From there on, things proved to be a disaster for the Silver Arrows as the new regulations came into existence in 2022.

Hamilton failed to pick up any wins in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023. This was shambolic given he claimed 82 wins, over 150 podiums, and took numerous pole positions with the same team. On the other hand, the team’s performance was underwhelming as well where they could only manage a single victory in 44 outings across two seasons.

Furthermore, the 2024 season looks no different with Red Bull being the only dominant team on the grid. Therefore, Lewis Hamilton did not have any other option but to try his luck elsewhere. While Red Bull, Aston Martin, and McLaren were not a choice, Ferrari seemed to be the only way to go.