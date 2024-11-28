mobile app bar

‘Awesome’ Max Verstappen Wins Zak Brown’s Respect as Hostilities Subside After End of Title Fight

Zak Brown (L) and Max Verstappen (R)

Zak Brown (L) and Max Verstappen (R) | Credits- IMAGO / Action Plus and
IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The 2024 season saw the birth of a new rivalry in F1 between Red Bull and McLaren, owing to the Drivers’ Championship battle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. Zak Brown, while defending his driver Norris on several occasions throughout the season, exchanged some tense moments with Verstappen, who ultimately prevailed.

However, with the long title battle now over, Brown has nothing but praise for the Red Bull driver.

At one stage this season, Brown commented that Verstappen won his titles only because he had a fast car. The Dutchman debunked that claim by securing his fourth Championship in the RB20, which was arguably the third-fastest on the grid for the most part. Brown, on the Business of Sport podcast, had to answer this age-old question: is it the car or the driver that makes the difference in Formula 1?

The 53-year-old, unsurprisingly, used Verstappen as an example to make his point. “Well, you need both, right? That’s what Max has shown, great driver, great car.” To further assert his point, Brown brought Sergio Perez, his teammate, into the conversation.

“Sergio, who’s a very good racing driver, who’s won Grands Prix but is not at Max’s level, you can see the difference,” the McLaren CEO added. “If Max was in a car that’s not capable of winning, you know he’ll get a little bit more out of it because of how awesome he is.”

Brown’s words reflected a significant change in tone towards the Dutch driver, who casually reminded the 53-year-old of his ‘fastest cars’ comment after the Las Vegas GP last weekend. All Brown could do was smile and congratulate, as he accepted defeat.

2025 could truly test Verstappen’s brilliance

After just two more races, the focus will once again shift to how Verstappen can be dethroned. As 2025 approaches, the stage looks to be set for a thrilling battle for the Drivers’ Championship, with many tipped to join Norris in the pursuit of ultimate glory. McLaren, Ferrari, and even Mercedes could prepare cars that would allow their drivers to challenge for the crown.

At the same time, Verstappen himself, may not be in the mix for the title come next season. Admittedly, Red Bull fell off massively as the year progressed, with the Dutchman winning just one out of the last 12 races. It was only his blistering start to the year that helped him win the Championship.

If he starts the season on a weak note but still manages to win the title, it would truly prove that he can succeed even with a weaker car. It would be the ultimate test for the 27-year-old.

