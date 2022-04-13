F1

“He has won titles and he will never win them again”- Former F1 boss calls for Sebastian Vettel to retire from the sport after dismal last few years

"He has won titles and he will never win them again"- Former F1 boss calls for Sebastian Vettel to retire from the sport after dismal last few years
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Man, what a waste. What a waste of potential" - Israel Adesanya says he feels sorry for Jon Jones
Next Article
"Sanju came to me and told me to bowl the way I do in domestic cricket": Kuldeep Sen reveals Sanju Samson's advice before bowling the last over to Marcus Stoinis against Lucknow Super Giants
F1 Latest News
"They're not shy of putting a shift in" - Mark Webber optimistic Red Bull will fix reliability issues and fight Ferrari hard for title
“They’re not shy of putting a shift in” – Mark Webber optimistic Red Bull will fix reliability issues and fight Ferrari hard for title

“They’re not shy of putting a shift in” – Mark Webber is concerned former team…