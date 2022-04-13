“He has won titles and he will never win them again”- Former F1 boss calls for Sebastian Vettel to retire from the sport after dismal last few years

Giancarlo Minardi, who was the team principal of former F1 team Minardi, hopes that Sebastian Vettel retires from the sport.

Vettel is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. During his Red Bull stint, he won four consecutive World Titles between 2010 and 2013. Since then however, the ultimate prize has eluded him.

In 2015, he completed a dream move to Ferrari, where the Tifosi expected him to be the man who would them back to glory. It turned out to be a failure, they couldn’t topple the might of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

After a difficult end to his stay in Maranello, Vettel jumped ship to Aston Martin in 2021. It was believed to be a team that was heading in the right direction under owner Lawrence Stroll. Several internal problems and a poor car have seen the four-time Champion struggle at the bottom half of the midfield for the majority of his debut season.

2022 is proving to be an even worse year for the German driver and his team. After three rounds, Aston Martin remain the only team to not have scored a single point. On top of that, Vettel missed the opening two races due to a positive Covid test.

Sebastian Vettel has a lot of money and success, so he should leave, says Minardi

It’s unlikely that Aston Martin will be anywhere near the front of the grid this season. Furthermore, Vettel did not look comfortable with the car in Melbourne last weekend, something which Minardi feels has to do with his motivation.

Owing to the fact that he’s established himself as an all-time great, the Italian feels that Vettel should leave Formula 1 for good.

“He was unlucky to have missed two grand prix because of Covid,” Minardi said. “But he should retire. He has a lot of money, he has won titles and he will never win again.”

Vettel’s crash in the Australian GP and his immediate reactions. The man sounded so sad and demotivated. #F1 pic.twitter.com/1NFGxXRZRe — André Castelo (@andrecasteloF1) April 11, 2022

Aston Martin’s new team principal Mike Krack however, believes that Vettel will bounce back in the coming rounds. He’s also adamant that the team is moving in the right direction, and that they’ll start scoring points soon.

“Everything is fine with Seb,” he insisted. “The fact that a driver like him, a four-time world champion, has so many problems over a weekend has little to do with his driving performance. It’s not normal when a driver of his caliber is off the track so often over a weekend.”

