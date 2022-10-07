Ayrton Senna race suit was once sold for $110,000 at auction in Paris

A race suit belonging to three-time F1 World Champion Ayrton Senna was sold for a record-breaking price at an auction in Paris.

Senna was one of the greatest drivers to ever grace F1 and won three World Titles before tragically passing away after a fatal crash in Imola. The legacy he left behind in the world of F1 sports is immense even today.

Retromobile is an annual car show which is held in Paris. It also features an auction for racing memorabilia, and the 2019 version was record-breaking. A lot of things belonging to Senna were up for sale and people splurged money on them to get their hands on the Brazilian legend’s possessions.

Senna’s 1990 Championship winning helmet was up for sale first and it got sold for a whopping $184,340. The 1990 season was one of the most successful for the late great driver, with both him and his McLaren team winning the Titles. The helmet also had the team radio fitted inside of it when it was sold. It became the most expensive F1 helmet to be ever sold in an auction.

Ayrton Senna race suit smashes previous record held by him

Very soon, another record was broken when Senna’s race-suit was under the hammer. It was a race-suit that he wore during his first-ever year in F1 back in 1984. Its estimated value was deemed close to $50,000.

Before the 2019 Retromobile, the most expensive F1 race suit to be sold was that of Senna itself. It came during an auction back in 2014 when it was bought for a whopping $55,575.

However, a race suit that the legendary World Champion wore in his first F1 season was bound to smash this record. The 1984 Toleman race suit ended up being sold for a staggering $110,372!

28 years have gone by since Senna passed away on that fateful afternoon in Imola. Despite that, he continues to inspire young drivers through the values he instilled in the world of racing.

What was the most expensive race suit to be ever sold?

The most expensive F1 race suit ever sold in an auction was that of Senna’s in 2019. However, it’s not even close to what the most expensive purchase of ra ace-suit (overall) ever was. Surprisingly, this record does not belong to a former F1 driver or even a racing driver for that matter.

Formula 1 and motorsport, in general, is very popular. Despite that, an actor wearing a race suit fetched more price than a real driver could. Famous American action Steven McQueen put on racing overalls while shooting the 1971 film Le Mans.

That particular outfit was put up for auction at an event in 2011. To everyone’s shock, someone ended up buying this historic piece of clothing for $984,000!