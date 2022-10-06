George Russell suggests FIA to reduce $10 million from Red Bull’s budget next year

George Russell has given a suggestion to the FIA regarding what punishment should be given to teams that exceeded the budget cap.

The Mercedes driver said that the amount that the teams exceeded in the budget cap should be deducted from the amount exceeded in the respective team’s budget cap next season. Russell added that the teams that exceeded the budget cap should be held accountable.

The Budget Cap breaches discussion is the new hot topic in the F1 paddock. The two teams that are rumoured to have breached the budget cap are Red Bull and Aston Martin.

While it has not been confirmed yet, the FIA were supposed to reveal whether the ten teams had complied with the budget cap or not. The announcement has been further delayed to Monday, 10th October.

Despite the rumours, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is adamant that the team has not exceeded the budget cap. Aston Martin also believes that they have not done anything wrong.

Whichever side of the fence you’re on, the FIA must police its rules strongly. Imagine if a team ran a 1.7 litre V6 and got a small fine because it’s ‘only 0.1 over the limit’. The budget cap is perhaps the most crucial to a fair sport. The limit is the limit. — Callum McIntyre (@callum_mcintyre) October 5, 2022

George Russell trusts the FIA to bring an appropriate punishment

George Russell said that he trusts the FIA to give the teams that breached the cost cap an “appropriate punishment”. When speaking to the media, the Brit said: “I trust in Mohammed and the FIA to bring an appropriate punishment for anyone who’s found guilty of the charges accused.”

Russell added that Mercedes had to work very hard to stay within the cost cap. He also added that they could have brought more performance to their car if they had more money to spend.

What are the other possible punishments for Red Bull and Aston Martin?

Russell suggested that the respective team’s budget cap should be deducted from the amount exceeded in the following season. But what are the other punishments for budget cap breaches?

The severity of the punishment depends on whether or not the team exceeded the budget cap by 5%. Smaller-scale breaches would lead to a fine or a public warning.

The team could also be excluded from a race weekend but not the race itself. While Aston Martin is rumoured to have had a smaller infringement, they could end up in the deduction of drivers and constructors championship points from the period of offence.

Suspension from a race weekend except for the race itself along with limited testing of aerodynamic parts or a fine are a few other consequences.

A major breach has much more severe consequences which include: a brake on testing of aerodynamic parts, exclusion from race weekends including the race, and total exclusion from the championship. Note that the consequences of minor breaches could apply to a major breach as well.

