Ayrton Senna’s Title Winning Car to Be Back on Track

The legendary McLaren MP4/5B, the car that carried Ayrton Senna to his second Formula 1 world championship in 1990, is set to return to the track in a special event at the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo, Brazil. This iconic car will take part in an exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of Senna.

Another reason the MP4/5B is special is that it represents one of the greatest collaborations between McLaren and Honda, a partnership that defined much of Formula 1 in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The McLaren MP4/5B will be back on track to honor Senna as part of the “Senna Sempre” program, which is dedicated to keeping the memory of the Brazilian champion alive.

Interlagos holds a special place in Senna’s career, being the track where he won two iconic Brazilian Grand Prix races in 1991 and 1993. The McLaren MP4/5B’s return serves as a tribute to Senna’s immense impact on Formula 1 and the world of motorsport.

The celebration will mark three decades since Senna’s untimely and unfortunate death at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix in Imola, where a fatal crash at the Tamburello corner ended his life. Driving for McLaren-Honda, Senna’s 1990 season was marked by a fierce rivalry with Ferrari’s Alain Prost, his former teammate and long-time rival.

Senna secured six race wins during the season, including victories at iconic tracks like Monaco, Italy, and Germany. Although his ability to deliver under pressure set him apart throughout the season, his championship is best remembered for the controversial clash between him and Prost at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka.

In a dramatic first-lap incident, Senna collided with Prost, taking both drivers out of the race. The crash secured the championship for Senna, as Prost could no longer accumulate enough points to challenge him.

Earlier this season, during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May, four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel took part in a similar tribute, driving the McLaren MP4/8, the last car Senna drove before his switch to Williams.

Vettel drove the Ford-powered MP4/8 around the Imola circuit on May 19, commemorating 30 years since Senna’s fatal accident. Reflecting on Senna’s influence, Vettel shared on Instagram, “Ayrton Senna was not only a driver who I valued highly for being one of the best racing has ever seen, but also a man of great compassion.”