Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live Stream, Telecast 2022 and F1 schedule- When and where to watch the race at Baku Street Circuit?

F1 will be back on track with the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the eighth round of racing; here’s the full schedule and how to stream it.

From Ferrari’s poor strategy that lost Charles Leclerc his first win in his home race to Red Bull’s Sergio Perez taking away the spotlight by claiming claimed victory, Monaco GP was a roller coaster ride. F1 will now return to the track after a week’s break at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend.

The Baku Street Circuit is known for not having a repeat winner. Interestingly, Nico Rosberg in 2016 and Valtteri Bottas in 2019 are the only pole sitters who have gone on to win the Grand Prix.

In 2021, Perez won the Azerbaijan GP and with him showing consistency and undoubtedly racing for the title it remains to be seen if he can break the record this weekend.

Listen closely for one of the funniest moments in #F1 commentary we have heard in recent years 😆 Mark Webber’s hilarious reaction to the dramatic restart moment at the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 🤣#AzerbaijanGP #F1 @AussieGrit pic.twitter.com/IcG9tLEyiE — Formula 1 (@F1) June 9, 2022

Although Ferrari’s Leclerc would also be looking to bridge the gap with his main rival Max Verstappen while the latter would be hoping to increase the lead.

Moreover, Red Bull would be looking to make it five race wins on the bounce for only the third time in their history.

When and where to watch the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Here are the broadcasters and timings of the 2022 Azerbaijan GP in different time zones:

2022 AZERBAIJAN GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (GMT) Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 11:30 Friday FP2 Sky Sports F1 14:45 Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 11:45 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 14:00 Saturday Quali Highlights Channel 4 22:00 Sunday Pre-race build-up Sky Sports F1 10:30 Sunday Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 11:55 Sunday Race Highlights Channel 4 18:30

2022 AZERBAIJAN GP USA BROADCAST SCHEDULE (ET) Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 ESPN 2 06:55 Friday FP2 ESPN 2 09:55 Saturday FP3 ESPN U 06:55 Saturday Qualifying ESPN 2 09:55 Sunday Pre-race build-up ESPN 05:30 Sunday Grand Prix ESPN 06:55