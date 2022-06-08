Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022: Weather Forecast at Baku Street Circuit for this weekend’s race

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 Weather Forecast: What is the weather going to be like at Baku Street Circuit for this weekend’s race?

F1 fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the Azerbaijan GP. Two weeks ago, we saw a close battle between Red Bull and Ferrari in Monaco and fans will be hoping for more of the same in Baku.

The Baku City Circuit is the third longest track on the calendar, and has usually given viewers great races over the years. Last year’s Azerbaijan GP too, was a classic.

Sergio Perez won his first race with Red Bull in Baku last year, ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly in P2 and P3 respectively. Both Championship protagonists of 2021, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton left the capital city of Azerbaijan with zero points. The Dutchman suffered a tyre failure leading to a DNF, and Hamilton’s mistake on a race restart saw him tumble down to 15th.

This year’s battle is expected to be between Red Bull and Ferrari. The latter started the season off strongly, but a mixture of bad luck and poor decision making, saw them give up a comfortable lead at the top.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 Weather Forecast:

Weather.com provided an insight into what fans can expect weather wise in Baku. It’s expected to be a dry weekend, with very little chances of rai on Friday.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10th: FP1 and FP2

Conditions- Partly cloudy and windy, with a very slight chance of rain

Maximum Temperature- 27 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 19 Celsius

Chance of rain- 14%

SATURDAY, JUNE 11th: FP3 and Qualifying

Conditions- Mostly sunny with overcast patches expected at times

Maximum Temperature- 29 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 18 Celsius

Chance of rain- 1%

SUNDAY, JUNE 12th: Race Day

Conditions- Mostly sunny day with high wind speed

Maximum Temperature- 29 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 20 Celsius

Chance of rain- 5%

