“Baby Jack!!! Welcome!”: Lewis Hamilton Elated as Justin Bieber Shares the News of His Newborn to the World

Justin Bieber took to social media to welcome his newborn, Jack, with his wife Hailey Rhode Bieber. Bieber shared the news with the world with just a photo of his newborn’s feet via Instagram. He also revealed the name of his son via the post in the caption which read, “WELCOME HOME. JACK BLUES BIEBER “. Lewis Hamilton was among the many reacting to the news and he shared his best wishes via the comment section.

He wrote, “Baby Jack!!! Welcome! Congratulations guys, love you 3”. After commenting on Justin’s post, an elated Hamilton also shared the news on his Instagram stories with three red hearts to express his good wishes.

The Canadian pop icon shared the good news with his 294 million followers approximately five hours ago. Now, it’s spread like wildfire with wishes pouring in from across the globe.

However, it was his close F1 friend who couldn’t contain his emotions and let it flow over his social media feed as soon as he came across the news four hours later. The Brit sent his love to the couple back when they announced the pregnancy as well.

Hamilton and Bieber are close friends. The two celebrated the seven-time champion’s 2016 Monaco GP win together in the Principality. Bieber was in fact present at the circuit as well and took part in the champagne celebrations. In 2023, the two also partied together at the renowned music festival, Coachella.