Baby on Board! F1 Tycoon Lawrence Stroll Is About to Be a Grandad as Chloe and Scotty James Make Exciting Announcement

Lawrence Stroll’s daughter, Chloe Stroll, has announced her pregnancy along with her husband, Scotty James, much to the delight of fans on social media. Chloe married the Olympian snowboarder in May 2023 in a ceremony attended by his brother, Lance Stroll, and even their friend, Daniel Ricciardo. A year later, they are going to be uncles with Stroll Sr. becoming a granddad.

Chloe took to her Instagram to announce that she is pregnant and posted pictures of herself and Scotty, adoring her baby bump. The couple looks extremely happy and excited about the new chapter of their life after completing a year together in their marriage.

The post’s caption read, “This is not a Dad joke…”, thereby confirming the pregnancy news in a quirky way. Meanwhile, Scotty also made a wholesome comment on the post, “Counting the days”.

Chloe married Scotty in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Venice, Italy. Many F1 and non-F1 celebrities attended the event, including Toto and Susie Wolff, Ricciardo and his girlfriend, Heidi Berger, and Hollywood stars Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Chloe and Scotty first met in 2019-20 when Lance Stroll set them up in New York. Chloe narrated about this to Herald Sun, “Lance actually called me and said, ‘I think I just found the guy you’re going to marry’”. It was in 2021 when the duo got engaged in Switzerland and decided to marry each other in 2023.

After what has been a great relationship, the couple will finally be welcoming their new child as a new additional member to the Stroll and James families. Fans are quite excited about this good news and reacted on social media, reflecting the same.

Fans celebrate Chloe Stroll and Scotty James’ pregnancy

It was quite a pleasant surprise for fans on social media to know about Chloe Stroll being pregnant. Some of them have posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Did y’all see chloe stroll is pregnant — FORZA CHARLES AHHHHHH | Laini (@formulaini) June 8, 2024

chloe and scott are going to be parents another nephew for daniel pic.twitter.com/STFh0a3UPR — bella³ (@danielshoey) June 7, 2024

Many even congratulated the couple in the comments section of Chloe’s Instagram post. F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham commented, “Pure happiness huge congrats x”.

Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones posted, “So happy for you both”.

Among others, Michael Douglas, Olympian Torah Bright, Scotty’s brother, Sean James, and several others congratulated and showered love on the couple’s special moment.