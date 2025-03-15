Baywatch Star Alexandra Daddario Exhibits Allegiance to Ayrton Senna as F1 Season Kicks off in Australia

Ayrton Senna’s influence continues to be felt even 30 years after his death, both within the F1 paddock and beyond, among fans. One such fan, as it turns out, is Alexandra Daddario, who recently shared her excitement about the 2025 season on social media.

The campaign kicks off with the Australian GP this weekend, and Daddario decided to sport a Senna t-shirt to pay homage to the three-time world champion, who tragically lost his life to an accident at the 1994 San Marino GP.

Daddario, 38, posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “I am so excited to kick off [the] F1 season with Tag Heuer.”

This suggests that the Baywatch star was promoting F1 through Tag Heuer, the sport’s new official timekeeper. She also shared pictures of a group displaying their watches, with one person even spotting a Tag Heuer tattoo on their forearm.

The final two images featured Daddario in a sparkly black dress, wearing a Tag Heuer watch, posing in front of a window overlooking what appeared to be the Melbourne skyline.

She was wearing the Carrera Chronograph, which is valued at $9,229.

Daddario will be one of the stars of the weekend, with a lot of eyes on the former Baywatch star who already dazzled the F1 community with her presence in a party hosted by Tag Heuer on Friday.

However, the fact that she chose a picture of Senna to ‘kick off’ the 2025 season suggests that, despite today’s grid being filled with stars, she is paying tribute to a legend of the past — one who captivated the F1 world with his sheer joy and passion for racing.

She also shares a connection with the late Brazilian great, as both have served as brand ambassadors for the same watchmaker.

Senna and Daddario’s Tag Heuer connection

Tag Heuer may have become F1’s latest official timekeeper, replacing Rolex from this season onwards, but the brand has long been a part of the sport. Over the years, it has sponsored and partnered with some of F1’s most iconic names, including Ayrton Senna.

Honoring a Racing Icon: Ayrton Senna This year marks the 30th anniversary of the passing of @ayrtonsenna, a luminary in the world of motorsport. Celebrated for his electrifying speed and fiery passion, Senna was a true racing virtuoso. His remarkable skill, unwavering… pic.twitter.com/FWbtiNhll7 — TAG Heuer (@TAGHeuer) May 13, 2024

Senna wore several special watches crafted by the Swiss brand, including the 1989 Series 2000 Automatic Chronograph — which he received just a year after joining McLaren — and the S/EL Chronograph (1989–1993), which was on his wrist during his championship-winning years with the Woking-based team.

Meanwhile, Daddario has promoted a variety of watches, all showcased on Tag Heuer’s website under Alexandra’s Watches Selection. The collection ranges in price from $3,600 to $9,333.