TAG Heuer and Ayrton Senna Once Agreed on Selling $2000 Watches as Partners

During his peak F1 years, Ayrton Senna was one of the most popular and recognizable athletes in the world. With his popularity also came his marketability, which numerous big companies wanted to take advantage of.

Senna’s best years in F1 came when he was with McLaren and he forged good relationships with multiple executives from some of the biggest brands in the world. One such relationship he developed was with the marketing director of TAG Heuer, Mike Vogt. TAG Heuer is one of the most famous watchmakers in the world and the Swiss brand wanted to collaborate with Senna.

According to a snippet from The Life of Senna, Senna, and Vogt were close to each other even after the Brazilian driver left McLaren. When Senna was in Williams, Vogt wanted to work with him even though TAG Heuer was a sponsor of McLaren.

Vogt planned on making ‘Senna watches’ that he was sure he could sell for over $2000 a piece, which would have been a huge commercial boost for the company, and also Senna.

TAG Heuer’s special watch paying tribute to Ayrton Senna

Senna’s infamous crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix in Imola was one of the most infamous moments in F1 history. The three-time world champion lost control of his car and hit an unprotected barrier, which resulted in a fatal accident. It was one of the darkest days ever in the sport.

It’s been almost 30 years since Senna passed away, but the legacy he left behind was immense, and even today, people remember him fondly for the incredible athlete he was. In 2021, TAG Heuer released a special in honor of their former partner.

The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Senna SE with black dial & racing red hands, evokes our motoring spirit! More at : https://t.co/yz2IUdUO38 pic.twitter.com/Rq4Mpto6f1 — TAG Heuer (@TAGHeuer) July 27, 2017

This ‘Ayrton Senna’ tribute watches are very expensive, and cost over $1000. Some of these watches cost more than $5000, and they have special Senna engravings in them.

McLaren paid tribute to Senna ahead of 2023 season

On the track, McLaren is having a torrid time in F1 but they are one of the most historic teams in the sport’s history and they honored one of their biggest legends in Senna, ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

When the Woking-based outfit launched their 2023 car, fans spotted a ‘S’ on their Halo livery, which some speculated was a tribute to Senna. The Surrey squad later confirmed that it indeed, was a tribute to the late great Brazilian.