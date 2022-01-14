“Be careful what you wish for”- Martin Brundle warns against firing FIA race director Michael Masi

Michael Masi has faced a lot of criticism following his decisions during the final laps of the title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP.

F1 commentator Martin Brundle thinks that removing Michael Masi from his position would not be enough. He believes that this action will merely address the deep-rooted issues within the FIA.

FIA race director, Michael Masi encountered a lot of criticism when he appeared to violate the sporting regulations during the final laps of the Abu Dhabi GP. He decided to let the five lapped cars between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to unlap themselves.

This brought Max Verstappen right behind Lewis Hamilton with one last lap to go. Verstappen comfortably overtook Hamilton and went ahead to win his first championship.

However, none of the senior FIA officials has said anything negative about Masi’s decision. The new president Mohammed Bin Sulayem has begun to act upon the FIA’s promise of a full investigation.

Brundle said, “if the FIA and F1 want Michael Masi to stay, and if Michael Masi wants to stay, he’s clearly only got one life left. So I don’t know if that’s tenable all around. Who would you replace him with? Be careful what you wish for, I would say in this.”

“What I absolutely know for sure is that changing Michael Masi will not fix the problem. This is way too big a job for one person to handle, in a 23-race season that’s only going to grow.”

Martin Brundle thinks Michael Masi might be the sacrificial lamb

Brundle further explained that it was important for FIA to address the situation thoroughly. To assure fans of the integrity of the competition.

When asked if Masi could be made a scapegoat in the entire controversy, Brundle said, “he might be the sacrificial lamb.”

“He’s done too much damage to Formula 1” 🏁 “Replacing Michael Masi won’t fix the problem” 🏎️@johnnyherbertf1, @MBrundleF1 and @HillF1 debate the future of Michael Masi as F1’s race director 👇 pic.twitter.com/jfIlZ7ryIP — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) January 13, 2022

“What’s really important here for the FIA and for Formula 1 is that this is not swept under the carpet. Just left for a few weeks and then overtaken by the new 2022 cars and the tests, and what have you.”

“We need to understand what happened and why it won’t happen again. We need to reassure the fans that what they are seeing is for real, genuine. And that they are giving up their free time to watch something that is a genuine competition.”

