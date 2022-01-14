Miscellaneous

“Be careful what you wish for”- Martin Brundle warns against firing FIA race director Michael Masi

Michael Masi has faced a lot of criticism following his decisions during the final laps of the title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP.
Samriddhi Jaiswal

