“The winner was already chosen”– Serena Williams’ husband trolls Michael Masi while driving Disneyworld racecar

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian trolls FIA F1 Race Director Michael Masi for his controversial calls during the Abu Dhabi GP.

Several F1 fans highly questioned the end of the 2021 season. Many were not satisfied with the decisions of the race director Michael Masi. In the end, the decisions led to Max Verstappen winning the F1 title.

Now, almost after a month to that night, Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian trolls Michael Masi while posting a picture from DisneyWorld.

“I had to explain to Jr that no matter how fast we went or how well we raced in this DisneyWorld racecar. The winner was already chosen. Probably picked by Michael Masi,” wrote Ohanian on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/UFvHwv6x2Z — Alexis Ohanian 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) January 6, 2022

Ohanian is probably joking with Masi. But Hamilton is yet to make an appearance on social media or to F1 media after that incident. The Briton was last seen in the public eye after the season when he went to be knighted by the crown.

Nobody is after Michael Masi now

Meanwhile, Masi was heavily scrutinized for his job over the 2021 season. However, that is not adding up for anyone within the F1 paddock asking for his axing.

Mercedes’ boss Toto Wolff even said that he doesn’t need Masi’s sacking to correct FIA’s wrongdoings. In the meantime, new FIA President Mohammed Ben Suleyman has promised reforms after the Abu Dhabi GP.

Though, there are no inconsistencies around the proposed changes in FIA. Even Red Bull which benefitted from the most controversial decision by the governing body in 2021, asks for a change.

Their major beef is with the way things went against them whenever Verstappen got hit by other teams, and it cost him points in the championship. Yet, Red Bull didn’t get justice in return.

