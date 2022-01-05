“The whole system needs to be improved”: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff feels removing Michael Masi from his role as Race Director won’t make much of a difference

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says F1 needs to change the way they make decisions and that removing Michael Masi won’t make the sport better.

Michael Masi has been under fire ever since the controversial end to the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi. His spur of the moment decision to have lapped drivers pass the safety car presented Max Verstappen with an unprecedented advantage over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap to win the World Title, causing outrage within the Mercedes camp. Team principal Toto Wolff immediately lodged a protest but had it rejected.

In a recent interview, Toto said that changing the race director would not be the only solution. The Austrian wants a change in structure, that would alter how decisions are made during races.

“I’m afraid it’s not only a decision to change the Race Director. The whole system of decision-making needs to be improved,” said Wolff.

“I think that the Race Director is certainly under big pressure. And some of that is due to our own faults. I would have wished for more consistent decision-making that could have avoided many of the controversies throughout the year.”

Mercedes were also on the receiving end of ‘lucky decisions’ that favoured them

Verdicts handed out by FIA stewards were criticized all season long. Both Mercedes and title rivals Red Bull, were unhappy with how things unfolded throughout the course of 2021.

In the same interview, Wolff admitted that the decision making was inconsistent overall. He went on to say that sometimes the verdicts against Red Bull were too harsh, and labelled themselves ‘lucky’ in that aspect.

“The last one in Abu Dhabi was just a decision that had the biggest impact. From a sporting perspective, it had a catastrophic impact. Because it decided the World Championship,” said the 49-year-old.

“But now you can say all season it went back and forth. We were on the receiving end sometimes, and sometimes we were luckier.”

Shortly after withdrawing their appeal, Mercedes announced that they would be working with the FIA, other teams and drivers, to make sure the incidents of Yas Island are never repeated.

“I have confidence that all of us together, the teams, the drivers the FIA and the sport, can revamp the way decisions are being made and make the sport stronger. I think these situations, as painful as they are, are also an opportunity to better the sport,” he concluded.