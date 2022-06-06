“Because many things are going against him”– Red Bull chief compares Lewis Hamilton’s struggles in 2022 to Daniel Ricciardo

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko compares Lewis Hamilton’s struggles with Daniel Ricciardo having his own problems with Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton having some struggles in 2022 is undoubtedly a surprising sight. The seven-time world champion, who used to be a mammoth figure in every championship he fought in, doesn’t think he is in contention this year.

Seeing his struggles, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko claims Lewis Hamilton’s situation is similar to Daniel Ricciardo’s days in Red Bull in 2014.

“Because many things are going against him,” said Marko. “There is also a lot of bad luck. Just like Ricciardo had it at Red Bull, when everything went there for Vettel.”

#F1: Helmut Marko says Lewis Hamilton is behind George Russell every time “Because many things are going against him, there is also a lot of bad luck. Just like Ricciardo had it at Red Bull, when everything went there for Vettel.” — deni (@fiagirly) June 6, 2022

Marko is referring to 2014 in Ricciardo’s career. The Australian had his best shot at the title in 2014, but Red Bull failed to provide him with a better car than Mercedes, and Ricciardo’s races were spoilt.

Ironically, Red Bull had a thumping championship win only a year ago. So, Ricciardo’s 2014 was full of bad luck and has kept him without a championship since then.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton reveals why he adores America and his love for Miami Heat

More bad luck for Daniel Ricciardo even in 2022

Ricciardo, in 2022 has been not at his level best. His struggles with McLaren seem to continue, and it might become his exclusion from the team in 2023.

McLaren boss Zak Brown has already mentioned the performative clause in his contract, which can pull the plug on the alliance. So, coming to luck, Ricciardo doesn’t have it in 2022 either.

Now, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to change his fortune this year or not. At most, he would have a deadline till summer break to convince McLaren not to lose him.

THIS is daniel ricciardo pic.twitter.com/Ji4WKDMVYv — alex (@ricclando) May 29, 2022

After that, Mclaren would practically be seeking other options for its lineup. Initial reports suggest that Pierre Gasly could be approached, seeing Sergio Perez signed another extension with Red Bull, and the Frenchman doesn’t have any prospects over there anytime soon.

Also read: F1 Twitter blasts the McLaren driver for having his worst F1 season since 2013