“Daniel Ricciardo should be doing better by now”- F1 Twitter blasts the McLaren driver for having his worst F1 season since 2013

Daniel Ricciardo has failed to score points in four consecutive races, which is something that hasn’t happened since 2013.

It’s safe to say that Ricciardo’s move to McLaren hasn’t really gone according to plan. He joined the team last season in a move that people saw as the start of something big.

Along with Lando Norris, fans expected Ricciardo to get up to speed in Surrey fairly quickly. That hasn’t been the case, and Norris has consistently outperformed him till now. Ricciardo’s only strong result with McLaren came in the form of a win at the 2021 Italian GP.

Other than his glorious afternoon in Monza, his performances have been underwhelming and recently rumors have surfaced about the team’s hierarchy wanting to replace him. Ricciardo has just 11 points after seven rounds in 2022. This is the worst points haul after seven rounds for a McLaren driver since Stoffel Vandoorne in 2018.

Ricciardo fans are worried about him being replaced at the team. The 32-year old has not scored a single point in the last four races, which is his worst point-less streak since 2013 (when he was with Toro Rosso).

F1 Twitter divided over whether Daniel Ricciardo deserves an F1 seat

Ricciardo fans don’t want him to be replaced in McLaren. It’s unlikely that McLaren will consider extending his contract unless he performs miraculously well in the remainder of the season.

Imola – mistake

Miami – not fast enough

Spain – not fast enough

Monaco – not fast enough — F24 (@Formula24hrs) June 3, 2022

However, a large portion of F1 fans how believe that he has been given enough chances. They’ve taken up to social media to share their opinion on why Ricciardo’s stay in McLaren should not be extended.

Daniel Ricciardo He is a very nice person (not for me) politically very personal, but as a pilot he is overvalued!! — GuaggoElTirano (@guaggo1gus) June 3, 2022

That’s what you get if you leave a competitive team like RB just in order to get a higher salary — Jurgen Koning (@Wolflow68) June 3, 2022

Sadly time to go. Herta time — Denis (@i_am_denis10) June 3, 2022

The F1 grid is expected to go through a shake up next season. Sergio Perez extended his contract with Red Bull which points towards Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri departure. Some rumors have linked Gasly to the McLaren seat, and considering how consistent the Frenchman has been, Zak Brown would definitely want him in the team.

