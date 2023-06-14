Because of $7,600,000 Commercial Tie, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly Missed on Le Mans for Tennis, Speculates Veteran F1 Journalist

In France, two of the world’s biggest events were happening simultaneously. While Le Mans held its historic 24-hour race only 130 miles away, one of the grand slams: Roland Garros, was happening in Paris. However, unlike their Ferrari counterpart Charles Leclerc, the Alpine duo and Pierre Gasly chose to watch Tennis while one of the most historic races was happening nearby.

Leclerc was one of the prominent people to be in Le Mans, as he supported Ferrari’s challenge in the most elite endurance racing in the world. But Gasly and Ocon, even coming from French nationality, didn’t come to see one of the most awaited car racing spectacles.

Gasly appears to be an avid Tennis fan as he also appeared to watch the ATP 1000 Masters in Monte Carlo. However, it seems this time, watching a Grand Slam final was not his call but rather an obligation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PG10_FanactuFr/status/1667906887243710471?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Big money deal that forced Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon to watch tennis

The French duo was one of the high-profile celebrities in attendance last weekend at the special encounter between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud. But veteran F1 journalist Joe Saward alleges that Renault sponsoring the Grand Slam probably obligated them to attend the final.

“Charles [Leclerc] turned up at Le Mans and was shepherded about by Ferrari types, while Esteban [Ocon] and Pierre Gasly turned up to watch the tennis, presumably because Alpine’s parent Renault was sponsoring the tournament,” wrote Saward in his Green notebook.

Renault is the parent company of Alpine, and as per Sportspro media, the partnership deal by the French automakers probably ranges from $5,300,000 to $7,400,000 per year. And the deal is reported to last till 2026. Thus, maybe this alliance could be the reason for the Enstone-based team’s drivers to be present.

Charles Leclerc gave extensive support

Most of the drivers probably gave this weekend as an off, as they traveled for an entire triple head, even though the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix got canceled due to floods. And now, they are already landing in Canada.

So, a hectic past few weeks for the entire F1 entourage. Yet, Leclerc traveled to Le Mans to support his team Ferrari, who returned to the competition after 50 years.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AORacingUSA/status/1667589574930104321?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fortunately, his efforts paid off, as the Maranello-based team secured the win. But it made a few fans pity him, as he saw Ferrari managing one of the most historic F1 wins while in F1, the Italian team is struggling miserably as per its standards.