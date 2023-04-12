Lewis Hamilton With IG Story Promotes His ‘Rumored Ex-Girlfriend’ Winnie Harlow’s Entrepreneurial Journey Back Home

Lewis Hamilton is a person who has been linked to several women in his life in Formula 1. Even after splitting with them, he has maintained cordial relations with them.

One such is Winnie Harlow. They have been rumored to be dating each other on several occasions. The two were even seen costing up with each other during the GQ Awards 2016.

But after 2018, they never were linked together. However, in a recent Instagram story, the Mercedes star displays her full support for the message Harlow sent to 10.2 million followers of her on Instagram.

Lewis Hamilton backs Winnie Harlow’s entrepreneurial journey

The Canadian model Harlow took to Instagram to announce the launch of her Sun Car brand CaySkin getting launched back in her own country. In the post, she talks about the journey of her parents and grandparents in raising a new life in Canada.

She is grateful for their hard work that has enabled her to pursue a flourished life. The post was itself heart-touching and showed how the grit of the Harlow family enhanced their socioeconomic position.

Hamilton, being a good friend of Harlow, shared the news posted by her rumored ex-girlfriend. The Mercedes star even wrote, “Proud of you Winnie,” showcasing they still care for each other.

Mercedes star wants to raise a family

The seven-time world champion has dated several women, but never had he gone to the next step in the relationship with them. At 38, Hamilton is still single, and only rumors about his dating life get uprooted in between.

However, he is not averse to the idea of raising a family. Hamilton once said he isn’t considering having a family amidst his F1 career. He argues that he wants to be a present dad, which can’t happen during his hectic work schedule and traveling in this sport.

So, while he is all in for having a family, he doesn’t think the current timing is right. Maybe once he decides to retire from the sport, he could start giving time to the personal part of his life with more dedication.