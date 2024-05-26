Christian Horner Responds to Lando Norris’ Cheeky Dig on Sergio Perez Despite the Latter’s Continued Struggles

Sergio Perez is under pressure once again and now, even his counterparts on the F1 grid are pointing out his subpar performances. After a disappointing P8 finish in Imola last weekend, the Mexican got knocked out of Q1 in Monaco on Saturday and will start the race from 18th on the grid. Following this, Lando Norris took a cheeky jibe at the Red Bull driver which brought down the wrath of team principal Christian Horner.

Horner said (as quoted by f1oversteer.com),

“Look, Checo in the first six or so races, he’s been right there. We’ve had one-two finishes, one-three finishes, and he’s third in the world championship. I would disagree with that”.

: “What a joke” After a frantic Q1, Checo is unfortunately out of qualifying. All eyes on Max for Q2 pic.twitter.com/6iHNJd2QMW — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 25, 2024

Horner’s recent remarks came after Norris’ claim that no other team on the grid has as much of a gap between their two drivers as Red Bull. This is true taking the results of the last two races into account. However, Perez’s overall performances have considerably improved since last season.

While the 34-year-old has still not managed to win a race in 2024, he has four podiums in the first seven races. Unfortunately, inconsistency and a dip in form are creeping in once again. This may end up hurting the Guadalajara-born driver’s chances of securing a contract renewal with Red Bull, with his current deal running out in seven months.

Will Red Bull offer Sergio Perez a contract beyond 2024?

Sergio Perez may have clung onto his seat this season. But if he continues to underperform and the gap to Verstappen remains huge, Red Bull will find it difficult to extend his deal. The likes of Ferrari and McLaren are not too far behind the Austrian stable anymore. So, to hold on to the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull needs two strong drivers.

Christian Horner disagrees with Norris’ remarks about the Red Bull line up and Perez not being close like the McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes pairings are — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) May 25, 2024

As things stand, Red Bull has a solid 56-point lead over Ferrari in P2. This advantage, however, is bound to shrink after Sunday’s Monaco GP. If Perez continues his poor run in the coming races, Red Bull will be at a serious risk of losing the team’s Championship.

As of now, Perez’s seat remains safe. Red Bull isn’t jumping to any conclusion in haste. But Helmut Marko did issue a small warning to Perez. With a plethora of drivers eyeing the Red Bull seat for 2025, Sergio Perez knows that if he can’t get out of his slump, he will be replaced.