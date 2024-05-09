Max Verstappen Blasts His Own FIA Rule In Kimi Antonelli Debate

Mercedes-backed Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been the talk of the town ever since Lewis Hamilton announced he would move to Ferrari in 2025. Since the 17-year-old is one of the fastest-rising stars, there were reports that Mercedes are desperate to help the Italian secure an F1 seat this year to prepare him to replace the outgoing Briton next year. However, because of a “Max Verstappen rule,” Antonelli cannot secure an F1 seat until he turns 18.

This rule came into effect because Verstappen secured an F1 seat when he was 17, an age deemed ‘too young’ by many to compete in the pinnacle of motorsport. However, Verstappen himself is unhappy with his FIA rule and has voiced his concerns regarding it.

As quoted by racingnews365.nl, Verstappen said, “Yes, that rule was, of course, created because of me. But in the end, it does not stop what it is intended for. It’s not specifically against him (Antonelli), but in some cases, it can, of course, prevent talent from being kept in Formula 1“.

The three-time champion believes that a driver’s pace should determine whether they are ready to compete in F1 instead of age. As a result, he added that he is “not a fan” of the current system. While he wants this rule abolished, he clarified that it is not his call to make.

Verstappen believes that the FIA needs to rethink this rule and decide whether it is necessary. Verstappen was asked about the same when reports emerged that Mercedes had applied for a “special dispensation” for Andrea Kimi Antonelli to compete in F1 this season.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli could potentially replace Logan Sargeant

According to several experts, Williams is desperately looking to replace Logan Sargeant. Although the American is in his second season, he is still underperforming.

When it comes to the intra-team battle between himself and Alex Albon, Sargeant has just managed to outqualify the Thai driver on one occasion, and they have now been teammates for 27 races. Moreover, Sargeant has never managed to beat Albon when both have finished the race (18 GPs).

Since Sargeant has still not gotten up to speed, experts like Joe Saward believe Williams may consider replacing him with Andrea Kimi Antonelli if the Italian receives the “special dispensation” from the FIA. “Antonelli could be loaned out to Williams, which is looking for a driver right now,” Saward wrote in his Green Notebook.

Saward added, “This might all sound brutal, but F1 is about excellence – Top Gun, the elite, the best of the best. And Sargeant has had plenty of chances“. However, Williams’ team principal, James Vowles, seems in no rush to make such a decision.

During the Miami GP weekend, Vowles claimed their lineup is not the issue if a driver as talented as Albon cannot score points for them. Since the 44-year-old believes that Williams needs to improve the pace of their car first, Antonelli may have to wait on the sidelines until at least 2025.