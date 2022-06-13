“Become Lewis Hamilton by spending $15 dollars” – Seven-times world champion teaches how to become just like him in the MasterClass course

Lewis Hamilton teaches the winning mentality just like him in his MasterClass course for just $15.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest drivers in the history of Formula One. His accolades include winning the most F1 race wins (103), podium finishes (181), and pole positions (103).

Hamilton is equal with Michael Schumacher for the most F1 world championships. A leader in his own right, the online learning site MasterClass shared a new course regarding Lewis Hamilton.

You could actually take a deep dive into Hamilton’s journey in Formula One. The course is just $15 for individuals and $23 for families.

Develop a ‘Winning Mindset’ with Hamilton’s help

The course came in the month of December last year right before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The timing of the release could have been a little better as Hamilton lost the world championship to Max Verstappen.

If you are wondering if this course will teach how to drive a formula one car, you might be mistaken. The series of lessons in this course is all about developing a ‘winning mindset’.

The 2 hours 12 minutes course contains 12 video lessons divided into three lessons each. The four main topics are inspiration, discipline, growth, and exercise.

At the start of the course, Hamilton made the learners aware of the course. He stated: “You might already be successful, killing it at whatever you’re doing, however, I can help you be better. My mastery is not the ability to put the car on the limit, it’s mastering my emotions and understanding how to live into my potential. I will show you what is possible.”

The 4 important chapters from the Lewis Hamilton MasterClass

Inspiration is the first lesson of the course. Hamilton goes back to the past to discuss how he became a racing driver. Moreover, he emphasizes how important passion is alongside looking up to the role models.

The discipline lessons focus on overcoming failures with a self-disciplined life. It also gives an insight into human behaviour and how maintaining great relationships can help boost your career.

The third lesson in the MasterClass course is Exercise. This course is targeted at the F1 fanatics with keeping the general audience in mind. Hamilton reflects on the right diet, exercise, and nutrition with some personal gym lessons as well.

The final chapter is where Hamilton steps aside from his Formula One world and gives an insight into his other ventures. The Briton gives examples of music and fashion regarding how developing interests can help a person grow.